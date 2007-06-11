Bill Richardson, not ready for prime time

Few people were familiar with Bill Richardson before he threw his hat in the 2008 presidential race. But as Ryan Lizza points out in the current issue, the governor of New Mexico has made his resumé a focal point of his campaign. To get the point across, he styled this campaign ad after a job interview:

And, as he told us during the Democratic debate in New Hampshire, he knows how to fix the economy because he is a governor: