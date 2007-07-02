George Tenet was in a rush to cash in--or, at least, that was theimpression he gave. No CIA director had ever moved so quickly towrite an account of his tenure. After resigning his post in June2004, Tenet swiftly retained Robert Barnett--agent to theWashington stars, renowned for negotiating monumental advances forBill and Hillary Clinton, among others-- to organize a secretiveauction for his memoir. The winner--with a bid of slightly over $4million, according to a publishing source--was Random House's CrownPublishing Group. But the real winner, at least initially, wasTenet, who was best known for describing the case that Iraq had WMDas a "slam dunk" and who would now have the opportunity to distancehimself from that fiasco--while getting paid handsomely to do so.

And then an odd thing happened. Sometime between the auction and themoment when a contract should have been inked, Tenet balked,informing Random House that he had decided to delay the book.Eighteen months would pass before Tenet approached the publishingindustry again. By that time, the value of his story had fallendramatically. In the end, HarperCollins--which had bid $4 millionthe first time around, barely losing out to Random House--won thesecond auction with a bid that was just half its original offer,according to the publishing source. Tenet has done nothing tocorrect media reports--in The New Yorker and elsewhere--that hereceived $4 million to write the book. But Barnett, who representedhim in the negotiations, conceded to me that "all of the numbers"he has seen publicly reported about Tenet's contract were wrong andthat the delay caused his client to settle "for less."

Which raises a question: Why did a man who seemed so bent on cashingin put off writing his memoir--at a loss of some $2 million?

There can be no doubt that, while the delay was costly to Tenet, itwas very valuable to the White House. The net effect was to pushthe book's publication date beyond the 2006 midterm elections. Inthe course of these book deliberations, Tenet received thePresidential Medal of Freedom.