Slavish fealty to a great book doesn’t make for a great movie.

Atonement opens in 1935, at a stately manor in the English countryside. (Have I just explained in a dozen words why it will be nominated for Best Picture? Perhaps I have.) A thirteen-year-old girl is finishing a play on her typewriter, the typebars banging a martial beat on the white paper. The rat-a-tat-tatting continues, integrating itself into the soundtrack, even as she gets up with her completed draft and marches away. It’s a device that recurs throughout the film, effectively (though with decreasing subtlety) linking writing and soldiering, love and war--the two subjects and, to a considerable degree, two halves of the film.

The girl is Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan), and she is a child of vivid intelligence and awkward fervors who enjoys trafficking in adult words such as “voluminous” and “evanesce.” She also harbors a schoolgirl passion for Robbie Turner (James McAvoy), a housekeeper’s son whom Briony’s father put through Cambridge and who has since hung around the Tallis estate performing odd bits of labor. Robbie’s passions, alas, are directed toward the elder Tallis sister, 23-year-old Cecilia (Keira Knightley). One afternoon, Briony watches from a high window in quiet agony as the two talk next to a deep fountain and Cecilia abruptly strips to her slip and plunges in, to emerge dripping moments later, a barely veiled Venus. We later learn she was fetching a bit of broken vase from the fountain bottom, but Briony’s fertile imagination is left to its own conclusions.

Invited to dinner at the manor that night, Robbie composes two letters to Cecilia: One is earnestly amorous and laboriously composed; the other is obscene and anatomical (more typebars punching a virgin page), a private joke to himself. The wrong letter, of course, is entrusted to Briony to deliver and she, of course, reads it before doing so. When she shows it to a young cousin, they concur: “He’s a sex maniac.” This appraisal seems powerfully confirmed when, that evening, Briony discovers Robbie and Cecilia carnally entangled in the library, his smutty missive having served as an unlikely icebreaker. Shock, jealousy, and anger commingle in her adolescent mind and when, later that night, a real sexual assault seems to take place, Briony accuses Robbie with a certainty that may even seem real to her. It is for this ruinous act that she will spend a lifetime trying to atone.

The latter half of the film takes place five years later, in 1940. Robbie, having served three years in prison, took the state’s subsequent offer of release in exchange for Army service, and is now wounded and adrift in the battered French countryside, trying to make his way to the Dunkirk troop evacuation. Cecilia and Briony (now 18 and played by Romola Garai) are estranged from one another but both have become nurses, caring for the broken soldiers shipped back from the war. All three attempt to find solace in the written word: Robbie and Cecilia in letters of deferred love and patient hope sent across the Channel; Briony in a book draft, tapped out secretly at night, about “a young and foolish girl who sees something from her window that she doesn’t understand.” Will Robbie ever return to Cecilia’s embrace? Will Briony find redemption? Atonement takes its time in offering answers, and when it finally does, not all of them are true.