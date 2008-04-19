Films Worth Seeing

Body of War. The subsequent life of a badly wounded Iraq veteran is interwoven with the Congressional sessions during which Bush was empowered to launch the war. This documentary is more than ironic and compassionate, though it is both: it dramatizes the fact that actions have consequences. (4.23.08)

Flight of the Red Balloon. The Taiwanese director, Hou Hsaio-Hsien, empowered to make a film about Paris, was inspired by the famous 1956 French short, The Red Balloon. Hou’s result doesn’t actually do much with the balloon, but it penetrates some Parisian lives fascinatingly. (From our upcoming 5.7.08 issue.)

Jellyfish. The hopes and disappointments of three young Tel Aviv women are empathically explored in this Israeli film. The styles vary from wry comedy to high symbolism, with varying success, but some idea of Tel Aviv life comes through. (From our upcoming 5.7.08 issue.)