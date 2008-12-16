Why has Illinois always been so corrupt? In a word: adaptability.

Even in the era of Jack Abramoff and Ted Stevens, Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s alleged crimes--selling the president-elect’s Senate seat, trying to force the firing of Chicago Tribune staff--seemed over the top. Yet, as we’ve been reminded over the last week, Blagojevich is hardly an outlier in Illinois politics. Since 1971, according to University of Illinois at Chicago political scientist Dick Simpson, at least 1,000 state and local politicians or businessmen have been convicted of political corruption charges, including 30 Chicago aldermen, as have two of the last four governors (with Blagojevich poised to make it three out of five).

What is it about Illinois that has led to such a dismal record?

The simple answer is that the state’s political machines--both Democratic and Republican--have become so adaptable and have so deeply influenced the state and local political culture that reformers, despite periodic victories, just don’t have a shot. Political machines typically maintain power by distributing patronage and personalized benefits and by building coalitions of ethnic groups that share, at least symbolically, the political pie. They encourage everyone to adopt the motto--suggested by the late journalist Mike Royko in Boss, his book on Mayor Richard J. Daley—“Ubi Est Mea?” or “Where’s Mine?” And it’s not hard to see how this attitude can tip over into illegality, especially when crime figures as well as mainstream businesses are eager to gain advantage.

Corruption has plagued Illinois politics since 1869, when three county commissioners, arguably the first convicted local politicians, accepted money for painting a public building, but only gave the structure a cheap whitewash. And since 1871 political machines have persisted in the state, despite vanishing in most other parts of the country, in no small part because they sacrifice ideology to the pursuit of money and power. Chicago’s Democratic machine is the most famous and influential--but Republican machines thrived in Chicago before the 1930s, and they still do in its suburbs, like working-class Cicero and affluent DuPage County. They’re even strong downstate, where George Ryan, Blagojevich’s now-imprisoned predecessor, learned “pay to play” politics in his modest hometown of Kankakee. “We have very pragmatic, non-ideological politics,” says University of Illinois at Springfield political scientist Kent Redfield. “It’s all about winning and getting a piece of the action.”