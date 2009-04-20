Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Why the gun lobby should find itself squarely in Obama's sights.

WASHINGTON--Try to imagine that hundreds or thousands of guns including assault weapons were pouring across the Mexican border into Arizona, New Mexico and Southern California, arming criminal gangs who were killing American law enforcement officials and other U.S. citizens.

Then imagine the Mexican president saying, "Well, we would really like to do something about this, but our political system makes helping you very difficult." Wouldn't Mexico's usual critics attack that country's political system for corruption and ineptitude and ask: "Why can't they stop this lawlessness?"

That, in reverse, is the position President Obama was in last week when he visited Mexico. The Mexican gangs are able to use guns purchased in the United States because of our insanely permissive gun regulations, and Obama had to issue this unbelievably clotted, apologetic statement at a news conference with Mexican President Felipe Calderon:

I continue to believe that we can respect and honor the Second

Amendment rights in our Constitution, the rights of sportsmen and

hunters and homeowners who want to keep their families safe, to

lawfully bear arms, while dealing with assault weapons that, as we

know, here in Mexico, are helping to fuel extraordinary violence.

Violence in our own country as well. Now, having said that, I think

none of us are under the illusion that reinstating that ban would

be easy.