For a man who has faced such personal tragedy and daunting political odds, Tsvangirai was unusually sunny during his performance before some 150 journalists, think-tankers, and policy wonks on Wednesday. This may be accountable to the simple fact that he’s Zimbabwean; as Tsvangirai himself pointed out, his people are incredibly resilient. “Who in the world would ever, ever have imaged, with all the violence that has taken place in the country, that they have not resorted to armed conflict? They have remained peaceful.” he said, pointing to how the masses never rose up to overthrow Mugabe (not that Tsvangirai was ever equipped to mount such a challenge).

Might Tsvangirai’s surprisingly positive disposition also be attributable to the situation on the ground in Zimbabwe? The prime minister pointed to several key indicators of progress which he claimed are the direct fruits of the Global Political Agreement he signed last year. First, the country’s record-high inflation (at one point reaching the worse-than-Weimar level of 231 million percent) has ended with the adoption of the U.S. Dollar and South African Rand as official currency. This stabilization has allowed for improvements on two other important fronts: Now that the government can pay civil servants a stipend (if not a full salary) in sound money, teachers and doctors have returned to work, meaning that children are being educated and the sick are being cared for. Given the state Zimbabwe was in just a few months ago, these are accomplishments to be heralded.

But, of course, not all of the news coming out of Zimbabwe is good news. Tsvangirai gave a telling statistic in his speech: Ten years ago, Zimbabwe’s economy was the second largest in the region, behind only South Africa’s. Today it is dead last, smaller than the economies of Swaziland and Lesotho, tiny kingdoms. This is why Tsvangirai wants an infusion of foreign cash, an infusion that Western governments have long promised would come--but only when they could be assured that it would be used to help the Zimbabwean people and not line the pockets of Mugabe and his allies.

A major reason why Western donors remain skeptical of Zimbabwe’s future under the coalition government is that Mugabe has yet to fire the country’s central bank governor Gideon Gono. Gono was Mugabe’s money-printer during the worst years of the country’s inflation, and there’s no way that he can be trusted to engineer its return to the international export market with a stable currency. Mugabe has also refused to appoint a new Attorney General, leaving himself in control of the nation’s justice system. Another ominous sign is that the government-sanctioned invasion and seizure of white-owned farms persists, and there is no sign that Mugabe will end this policy, reimburse the victimized farmers, or restore their titles and invite them back to sow their land.

In response to these concerns--that Mugabe is a tyrant who will inevitably revert back to his old ways--Tsvangirai was too flip. Asked what motivates Mugabe, he joked, “I don’t want to demean those who have the misfortune of being over 85.” The understandable “misgivings” that Westerners have in dealing with the dictator, he said, “arise out of history.” But this “history” is very recent, as Tsvangirai, of all people, knows; it’s hard to imagine Mugabe’s violent behavior as a mere thing of the past. The country’s volatile political situation became clear in the caveat Tsvangirai had to offer for his assertion that there are no political prisoners being held in Zimbabwe: “at the moment.” The country’s last three political prisoners were only released in late April, and were quickly put back under the watch of armed guards.