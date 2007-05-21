Red-Handed

But the sad truth is that Goodling--the shlump everybody, from Deputy Attorney General Paul McNulty to low-level political appointees to the New York Times editorial page loved to blame--was more impressive in her hearing than the attorney general and his former chief of staff combined. Which isn't to say she was enlightening--after leaving the hearing, I still don't know why most of the eight U.S. attorneys were fired. But unlike Alberto "I don't recall" Gonzales and Kyle "I failed" Sampson, she was on topic and willing to point the finger. (The fifth paragraph of her opening statement was characteristically wham-bam-thank you ma'am: "I believe [Mcnulty] was not fully candid about his knowledge of White House involvement in the replacement decision, failed to disclose that he had some knowledge of the White House's interest in selecting Tim Griffin as the interim U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Arkansas, inaccurately described the department's internal assessment of the Parsky commission, and failed to disclose that he had some knowledge of allegations that Tim Griffin had been involved in vote- cadging during his work on the president's 2004 campaign.") She answered yes or no questions with yeses and nos. She had witty moments--responding to freshman Democrat Steve Cohen's question about the large number of Regents graduates working in the Bush administration, she said "I think we have a lot more people from Harvard and Yale." She even assumed the look of an embarrassed church girl when the House Republicans took their duty to protect and defend her to comic levels. During his questioning, Republican Darrell Issa--who competed with Dan Lungren and James Sensenbrenner for the prince-on-a-white-steed-here-to-rescue-Monica role--bellowed, "[Y]ou chose to be non-partisan very often." Goodling flushed and smiled a sad little smile.

"I'm afraid I don't have a comment on that," she said.

In fact, much of Goodling's testimony was strangely confessional. As for the accusation advanced at the hearing that she was inappropriately partisan at Justice, her answer was always an ashamed yes, father--I sinned. When Democrat Linda Sanchez asked her about the allegation that she blocked a talented Howard University Law graduate's hiring because she believed he was a liberal, she replied, "I think that when I did look at that resume I made a snap judgment, and I regret it." But most of the time, she added hastily, her mind was pure from these political considerations: "I don't feel like there were many cases where I had those thoughts." Lord, lead me not into temptation! Later, when Democrat Bobby Scott pressed her on how she vetted non-political Justice applicants, she returned to this spirit-was-willing-but-flesh-was-weak vein. "I know I crossed the line," Cshe said. "What line? Legal?" he asked. "[C]ivil service rules," she elaborated. "Rules? Laws," he intoned, with all the sternness of a priest. "I believe I crossed the lines, but I didn't mean to," she said.