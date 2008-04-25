Cheer Up, Democrats!

According to every known leading indicator, 2008 should be a
very good year for Democratic candidates at all levels. There are many factors
that point to an across-the-board Democratic victory in November, including the
extraordinary unpopularity of President Bush, the deteriorating condition of
the economy, the unpopularity of the war in Iraq, and the fact that Americans
prefer the Democratic position to the Republican position on almost every major
national issue. However, the most important Democratic advantage, and one that
has received relatively little attention in the media, is the fact that for the
past six years the Democratic electoral base has been expanding while the
Republican electoral base has been shrinking.
Since 2002, according to annual data compiled by the Gallup
Poll, the percentage of Americans identifying with or leaning toward the
Democratic Party has increased by about seven percentage points while the
percentage identifying with or leaning toward the Republican Party has decreased
by about six percentage points. Fifty-two percent of Americans now identify
with or lean toward the Democratic Party while only 39 percent identify with or
lean toward the Republican Party.
A surge in Democratic enrollment across the country has
pushed the party far beyond its competitor in many of the key battleground
states: There are now about
800,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Pennsylvania, for example. And even in states
without party registration, such as Ohio and Virginia, the fact that
turnout in the Democratic primary dwarfed turnout in the Republican primary
suggests that a similar movement has been taking place. As a result of these
gains in Democratic identification, the 2008 election could see a number of
formerly red states, such as Virginia, move into
the purple column, and several formerly purple states, such as Pennsylvania
and Ohio, move
into the blue column.
The fact that Democratic identifiers now decisively
outnumber Republican identifiers means that in order to win, Democrats only
have to unite and turn out their own base. If Obama wins the national popular
vote by even a single percentage point, it’s worth remembering, he’ll almost
certainly win the electoral vote as well. In order for John McCain to win, on the
other hand, Republicans not only have to unite and turn out their own base, which
they have been fairly successful at doing in recent elections, but they also
have to win a large majority of the small bloc of true independents and make
significant inroads among Democratic identifiers, which they have not been very
successful at doing recently.
Political commentators often assume that Democratic voters
are inevitably less motivated and united than Republican voters--that they
either won’t turn out or, if they do turn out, they will defect in large
numbers to an appealing Republican candidate like John McCain. Leaving aside
the question of just how appealing John McCain will be in November after
undergoing several months of withering attacks from an extremely well-funded
Democratic campaign, this image of Democratic voters is badly outdated.