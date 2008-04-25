Cheer Up, Democrats!

Even if the primary stretches on, a long-term tectonic shift in the electorate means the party is in great shape for November.

It’s all over but the shouting. Even though the Democratic Convention is still four months away and the presidential election is more than six months off, Barack Obama might as well admit that John McCain will beat him so squarely that he might as well start working on his concession speech. At least that’s what you’d assume if you’ve been reading the latest musings of the Washington commentariat, which have only amplified in the wake of Hillary Clinton’s victory in Pennsylvania . In the past month, articles proclaiming that Obama’s campaign is doomed have been proliferating on websites and editorial pages. And it’s not just GOP frontmen like George Will and Robert Novak who are making the argument that Obama’s candidacy is seriously, perhaps fatally, flawed. Recently, some prominent progressives including TNR’s John Judis have joined the chorus of Obama general-election skeptics.

According to the new conventional wisdom, Barack Obama has been badly damaged by Hillary Clinton’s continuing attacks and by his own personal baggage and mistakes, ranging from his relationship with his controversial former minister, Jeremiah Wright, to his highly publicized comments about bitter small town voters who cling to their guns and religion. And while Obama has been trying to respond to a barrage of media criticism and Clinton attack ads, John McCain has been able to shift into general election mode--joining in the attacks on Obama, while shoring up his moderate image to prepare for November.

There’s no question that the past few weeks have been rough on Obama. The Clinton campaign has hit him with everything including the kitchen sink in an effort to throw his campaign off stride and yes, he has made some mistakes. Some of this was inevitable, of course. As a relative newcomer to the national political scene, Obama was bound to face increased media scrutiny once he became the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. But all of the hand-wringing on the part of liberal pundits ignores one key fact: Obama has come through this series of controversies relatively unscathed. His favorable ratings have come down to earth, but they’re still higher than Hillary Clinton’s and, according to some recent polls, John McCain’s. And he’s still leading Clinton among Democratic voters and running even or slightly ahead of McCain in most recent surveys of general election voters.