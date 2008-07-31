What John McCain can learn from the head of the Conservative Party in Britain.

WASHINGTON--It was a little-noticed episode during Barack Obama's boffo foreign trip, but it was the moment most relevant to the American presidential campaign.

On the final stop of his trip last Saturday, Obama dropped in on British Prime Minister Gordon Brown during the PM's most stressful weekend since he replaced Tony Blair a year ago.

Just two days earlier, Brown's Labor Party had lost a special election in one of its safest seats, a working-class bastion in Glasgow. It was no comfort that the race was close (decided by 365 votes) or that the loss was to the Scottish Nationalists, a regional party, and not to the main Conservative Party opposition. To sense the size of the catastrophe for Brown, think of the Republicans losing an ultra-safe seat in a wealthy Dallas suburb.

Immediately, the British papers were filled with reports about plots among Labor politicians to oust Brown from his job, lest the party's 11-year hold on power slip to the Conservatives. Brown does not have to call an election until 2010, but Labor is petrified.