A new law in Arizona is disenfranchising thousands of voters. Will other states follow suit?

As the presidential campaigns frantically try to register new voters, Republicans have pushed forward a new law in Arizona that requires applicants to document their citizenship. Though the law's supporters say they are trying to prevent voter fraud by illegal immigrants, voting rights advocates are concerned about the thousands of eligible voters that have been disenfranchised by it. As a dozen new states consider similar legislation, TNR TV examines its impact.