We, the jury, were a diverse lot. There were seven women and five men; five whites, six African Americans, and Edward Gonzales, a Mexican-American. I expected big racial divisions within the jury. After all, a young black man was accused of battering a white police officer. All the witnesses seemed reasonably credible, and each side testified that the other side was lying through its teeth. I have studied some social science on such cases, and I knew what might well happen: The jury would divide along racial lines, and the division would harden as we talked.

I was wrong. the moment we entered the jury room, everyone started talking at once, not declaring guilt or innocence but discussing pieces of the testimony. Mrs. Porter, a white woman originally from Portugal, insisted that "[a]ll of them were lying." David Broome, a young African American, said, "This is hard; there are too many loopholes," meaning that, on both sides, there were too many pieces that didn't fit. Porter emphasized that there was no medical evidence of injury to either Stennis or Williams. Estelle Winston, a 61-year-old African American woman with an air of authority, pointed out that the officers' initial reports did not mention a punch to Stennis. We all examined a photograph that the prosecution claimed showed Stennis's injury. If you looked hard, you could see redness around his right eye. But this was not the face of someone who'd been hit hard.

We took an initial vote. Gonzales and one other person wanted to convict; five wanted to acquit (including me, tentatively); five were undecided. No one believed the police planted the marijuana, and some of us emphasized that Williams and his witnesses, unlike the police, had an obvious motive for lying. Those leaning toward acquittal wondered about the photograph. And why Stennis didn't get some sort of medical report. And why the officers didn't write up the punch at the time. No one mentioned race. Most of the jurors, black and white, simply didn't think it had much to do with the central question--did Williams really punch Stennis? But social science held up better on another point: The more we talked, the more the group did indeed move toward the view with the most initial proponents in the room: acquittal.

But there was a glitch: gonzales insisted on conviction. Porter pressed him about the lack of evidence. Winston got mad, and others started to yell at him. Gonzales wouldn't budge. From my research, I had an idea: Gonzales might be swayed if we showed him that a vote to acquit would fit with his own selfconception and his highest ideals. So I asked him, "Do you love this country?" and he responded, "Yes, I fought for this country." I said that, in America, you don't go to jail unless twelve people think, beyond a reasonable doubt, that you've committed a crime. He stared at me and said, "There are only two things I have to do. Pay taxes and die. I'm not going to change my mind."

After nearly four hours, our exhausted group started to panic. We sent a short note to the judge explaining the situation. After an hour, the judge called us into court, where we were promptly dismissed. In an informal discussion afterward, the judge explained that, with the jury likely to hang, Williams had accepted a misdemeanor conviction for resisting arrest. The prosecutors agreed, and Williams, who had apparently been in jail for many months awaiting trial, went home. At that point, the judge authorized us to discuss the case.