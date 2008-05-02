Stop Trying To Kill Robert Downey Jr.!

Cut to three years ago. A rehabilitated Downey was making his comeback, and you cast
him as the lead in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,
a sly
noir subversion that offered one of the best roles of his career. But you
just had to sneak in a subplot in which Downey’s
character loses a finger and spends the remainder of the film smashed on
painkillers. As he notes at one point, “Then and there I made a decision: If it
fucking killed me, I would not stop until I got, like, two more Demerol.”
Yes, I know. It’s just one movie. It’s a coincidence, all
one big misunderstanding. But how are we to explain the following?
-- The next year, you gave him a role in A Scanner
Darkly as an abuser of Substance D, a drug so addictive that “you’re
either on it, or you haven’t tried it.”
-- Then, it was the part of Paul Avery in Zodiac--a
flamboyant reporter whose career falls apart thanks to drug and alcohol abuse.
-- Following that, you made him the principal/dad in Charlie Bartlett, another alcoholic, and
this time one who waves a gun around drunkenly in one scene. (Downey also faced weapons charges in the
1990s.)