Did the CIA leak the news about 9/11?

Last week the United States learned that, more than one month before September 11, President George W. Bush received a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) memo mentioning a possible Al Qaeda hijacking. News of the memo took Washington by storm. It dominated newspaper headlines and TV talk shows. Democrats abandoned their long-standing caution regarding the war on terrorism and demanded to know what Bush knew and when he knew it. The White House counterattacked.



But the "smoking gun" isn't all that smoking. The memo--prepared at presidential request--vaguely mentioned hijackings. But it didn't mention suicide hijackings--even though Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups had recently attempted several. And because it didn't mention suicide hijackings, it didn't mention Al Qaeda's well-known shortage of pilots. (In 1993 Osama bin Laden paid some $200,000 for a jet plane he then had delivered to the Sudan, where he was then staying; but when he departed for Afghanistan in May 1996, he didn't have any pilots to take the plane with him, according to Sudanese officials I spoke with. It's still on an airfield in Khartoum--I saw it there last month.) And because the memo didn't mention Al Qaeda's need for pilots, it never mentioned Al Qaeda's penetration of American flight schools--even though a now-famous Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) memo from earlier that summer had drawn attention to exactly that danger. Last week national security adviser Condoleezza Rice called the August 6 memo too "generalized" and devoid of any new intelligence or analysis. She was being polite.

The real scandal, in other words, isn't Bush's non-reaction to the CIA memo. It is the memo itself--which testifies powerfully to the shoddy nature of the CIA's pre-9/11 anti-terrorism work. But rather than focusing on CIA incompetence, the media and congressional Democrats have used the memo to push the juicier story of White House inaction. Which may be just what the people who leaked the memo wanted--because the people who leaked it may be from the CIA itself.

Why would the CIA have leaked the memo? Start with motive. The Agency has been defensive about its pre-9/11 failures from the start; and in recent months the House and Senate Intelligence Committees' investigation into the intelligence failures preceding the attacks has made it much more so. Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Richard Shelby is on record as calling for CIA Director George Tenet's resignation, and last month the committee forced Tenet's longtime associate, L. Britt Snider, to resign as the committee's staff director. In response, the CIA is obstructing the investigation as much as it dares. It has barred its employees from giving committee staff its business cards, according to The Washington Post. And--using a classic bureaucratic stalling tactic that won't win any friends on Capitol Hill--Langley has refused to turn over documents it got from the FBI and other agencies without those agencies' approval. Recently, when the Agency learned that some Senate Intelligence Committee staffers faulted the CIA for failing to grasp the significance of an April 2001 meeting in Prague between 9/11 ringleader Mohammed Atta and Iraqi intelligence officer Ahmed al-Ani, the CIA suggested that the meeting probably never occurred. (Had they grasped its significance, they might have investigated Atta and found that he was in the United States.) Unfortunately for Langley, Czech intelligence is standing by its story, and a Czech member of parliament briefed by that nation's intelligence service believes airport security cameras caught the meeting. Add to this the committee's apparent interest in the CIA's long-standing inability to hire Arabic-, Turkic-, and other language specialists; its legendary refusal to share information with other parts of the government; and the fact that it analyzes less than 10 percent of the data that its costly satellites collect, and you have an investigation that frightens Langley to death. The August 6 memo has focused congressional and media attention on the White House. And it has resuscitated calls for scuttling the current inquiry altogether and replacing it with a blue-ribbon commission of outside wise men--a change that would surely please the CIA.

Then there's opportunity. Until September 11 the daily intelligence briefing was confined to the president, the national security adviser, the CIA briefing officer, and the CIA director himself. While Bush generally let Tenet sit in, the exclusive briefing circle has not widened much. Only Tenet and a handful of top CIA officials would have had access to the August 6 memo. Which suggests that either they leaked it, or they allowed it to fall into the hands of someone who did.