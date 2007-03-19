Then, this fall, the Court heard a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) decision to refrain from regulating greenhouse gas emissions. Here the Bush administration argued, among other things, that the EPA reasonably declined to regulate these gases because the problem of global warming requires an international solution. In order to negotiate such a solution effectively, the government said, it needed maximum flexibility. Domestic regulation would, in other words, hamper the Bush administration's efforts to solve the problem of climate change through multilateral cooperation. This, too, appears disingenuous on its face. In light of the total rejection of the Kyoto Protocol, it is fair to question whether these efforts actually exist. Yet invoking multilateral cooperation here may serve to strengthen the president's hand. (The Court has yet to issue a ruling in this case.)

Most recently, the administration embraced multilateralism in its case against Shawqi Omar. Omar, an American citizen, was captured in Iraq by American troops in 2004, and is still detained there in an American facility. Omar claims to be innocent of any wrong-doing, and to have traveled to Iraq seeking reconstruction-related work. The government, however, contends that Omar is an enemy combatant and a member of Abu Musab Al Zarqawi's network who facilitated terrorist activities both inside and outside of Iraq.

Omar's lawyers sought to challenge his detention via a writ of habeas corpus. The hallowed "great writ" has for centuries allowed those imprisoned by the state to dispute their detention before a court of law. The Military Commissions Act passed by Congress last fall stripped non-citizens of the right to bring habeas petitions, but Omar's status as a U.S. citizen would seem, at first glance, to place his case well within the bounds of normal habeas jurisprudence. But in litigation before the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit the Bush administration argued that Omar could not use the habeas process, because the American troops detaining him are not, despite all appearances to the contrary, actually American troops. They are instead "multinational forces." And as the government argued in its brief, "United States courts lack jurisdiction over multinational forces acting pursuant to the auspices of an international body--in this case, the United Nations Security Council."

That American military forces in Iraq would be characterized as "multinational" is not altogether surprising, given the pains to which the administration has stressed that other members of the "coalition of the willing" still have troops in Iraq. Much more striking is the claim is that the forces are "acting pursuant to the auspices of an international body." Bush administration lawyers relied in this regard on a remarkably terse World War II-era Supreme Court ruling that the federal courts could not review the convictions of Japanese nationals before the International Military Tribunal for the Far East. Because that tribunal was not an American court--there were judges from many nations on it--the Supreme Court held that it could not review the proceedings.

In the case of Omar, it is true that, after the invasion of Iraq, the U.N. Security Council blessed the occupation via a series of resolutions (in a somewhat desperate attempt to reassert a measure of control over the American fait accompli). But it's one thing to have the Security Council endorse the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq after the fact. It is another to claim that U.S. forces are therefore acting "pursuant to the auspices of" the United Nations. U.S. troops are plainly not commanded or controlled by U.N. officials. The U.S. military did not detain Omar at the behest of the United Nations or any other international institution. And, unlike the Japanese nationals, Omar is facing neither a foreign nor an international court.