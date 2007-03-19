and mussels along the broad beaches, and energetic crabs that exitthe sand like workers deserting

a subterranean factory en masse. You notice abandoned, rusty loadingtowers. You walk along a stone lock and wave to a few anglers,modest types, fishing not for sport, just in hope of postponing thelast supper. A vast, brick-red ship from Monrovia sails up

the port canal like some bizarre imaginary beast boasting

of its own oddness, and briefly blocks the horizon. You think: it'sworth seeking the backwaters, provincial spots that remember much,but are uncommonly discreet, quiet, humble places, rich, though, incaches, hidden pockets of memory

like hunters' jackets in the fall, the bustling town's outskirts,wastelands where nothing happens,