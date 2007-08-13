Tommy's Empty Tank

Tommy Thompson, Karl Rove, and the True Death of Compassionate Conservatism

There was a certain poetic genius to the fact that when Tommy Thompson decided to finally throw in the towel on Sunday, abandoning his long-shot bid for the presidency, the news was quickly overshadowed by word of Karl Rove's departure from the White House. Rove's resignation elicited conspiracy theories about impending criminal investigations and prompted new rounds of critical obituaries for the Bush presidency he handmaidened. By contrast, Thompson's exit, where it was noticed at all, served only as an opportunity to rehash some of his campaign's memorable gaffes and to print--possibly for the last time--photographs showing off his distinctly unpresidential multitude of chins.

It's hard to remember now, but well before Rove became a household name, Thompson was among the folks considered to be the future of the GOP. Along with fellow 1990s Republican governors Jim Edgar (Illinois), John Engler (Michigan), George Voinovich (Ohio), George Pataki (New York), Tom Ridge (Pennsylvania), Christine Todd Whitman (New Jersey), William Weld (Massachusetts) and Marc Racicot (Montana), the Wisconsin governor was portrayed as the thinking man's Republican, mixing conservative ideals with the practical job of governing--a neat counterpoint to the snarling, obstructionist, impeachment-happy culture warriors in the party's congressional leadership. While the cohort's stellar reputations may have owed less to their executive brilliance than to the booming economy of the Clinton era, they collectively presented an image of a party voters might trust to educate their children, protect their drinking water, and otherwise engage in the bland, grown-up business of running a country.

It was no surprise, then, that when the 2000 election rolled around, Rove busily cast his candidate as yet another member of the earnest GOP governors' club. Thanks to Texas' weak governorship, or perhaps George W. Bush's public affection for the death penalty, that mother of all wedge issues, he never had quite the same post-partisan reputation as Thompson and the others. Yet Bush's first presidential campaign played up the soft, commodious aspects of his politics--the Spanish-speaking, the MBA, the cross-party tortilla-eating of Austin during a legislative session--while limiting his public communications with the party's partisan base to the occasional dog-whistle. A glance at the popular-vote results suggests the campaign was hardly an unqualified success, but Bush ultimately took the White House, and it stood to reason he'd bring his fellow gubernatorial types to Washington with him.

Things didn't turn out that way. Initially, only Thompson and Whitman were tapped for Bush's first cabinet. While the New Jerseyan was made administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in a sop to moderates (within the culture of celebrated GOP governors, the fey northeasterners were always more suspect than the stolid Midwestern types), Thompson was supposed to become a star. As Secretary of Health and Human Services, he would bring with him the knack for policy nitty-gritty that made Wisconsin a pioneer in conservative causes like welfare reform and school choice. So would jut-jawed Vietnam vet Ridge, summoned to Washington after 9/11 as Bush's homeland-security advisor and later as the nation's first Secretary of Homeland Security. Though the three came from diverse ideological backgrounds, each of them had a record as a popular, non-polarizing leader of a blue state--perfect figures for the build-a-better-mousetrap image Bush wished to convey.