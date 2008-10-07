When faced with one of the most ambitious environmental policies in history, Canadians will probably choose the latter.

The luxury of Canadian elections is that they don’t matter too much. We are embroiled in only one unpopular foreign war, our financial institutions are not yet shattering under the weight of mass greed, our health care system isn’t on the brink of collapse, and none of our hockey moms will be given the launch codes for a nuclear armory. But the upcoming election, called for October 14th of this year, has put one of the boldest and most important policy initiatives in global politics on the table: the Liberal Party’s “green shift.” The policy would make carbon taxation the principal source of government revenue. And though Stéphane Dion, the Liberal party leader, claims the new tax would be revenue neutral--involving deep cuts to corporate and personal income tax--the shift would completely restructure the Canadian economy around its environmental policy. Al Gore could ask for no more.

What makes such a profound change possible is that the Liberals would only need a minority government to make it a reality--the Greens and the New Democrats, the parties to its left, have even more radical environmental policies on their platforms. Dion’s opponent on the right, however, is the current Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Stephen Harper, whose most important environment policy initiative so far has been to propose reducing the tax on diesel. Elizabeth May, the leader of the Greens, has called his ideas proactively destructive: “It’s not a climate change plan; it’s a climate disaster plan.” The Prime Minister’s environmental troglodytism can in part be attributed to the fact that he’s from Alberta, Canada’s answer to Texas, which has been booming during the recent rise in oil prices due to huge resources in its tar sands and its proximity to insatiable American markets. He also clearly believes that, in the end, Canadians will choose doing nothing over fundamentally altering their way of life.

But environmentalism is chic in Canada --with lush wilderness close by even major cities--and it frequently ranks as the most important political issue in surveys. In a recent study by Canada Post, our mail service up here, 75 percent of Canadians “consider environmental conservation and preservation as a matter of personal importance.” Unfortunately, Canada also has wide spaces between towns which require a great deal of carbon-based energy to cross. The huge resources in the Albertan tar sands--somewhere between 1.7 and 2.5 trillion barrels of oil, much greater than Saudi Arabia --require immense amounts of heat and water to refine. So despite our desire for virtue, we actually live dirty. The central question of the election is whether our virtue or our dirtiness will triumph.

Harper thinks it’s good politics to bet on dirtiness, largely because he sees Dion for what he is: a huge liability to his party. Dion may be an interesting and bold political thinker, but he is a terrible politician, only barely fluent in English--a deficiency he attributes to a hearing disorder--and despised in French Canada for his history of aggressive anti-nationalism.