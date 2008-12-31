The Editors
1
'The Worst Place' How to exorcise Rwandan ghosts in Congo.
TRB From Washington
Jonathan Chait
Scared Yet? The Wall Street Journal's punctuation fetish.
Michelle Cottle
5
Obama's team of grinds.
Michael Crowley
6
Who is Jim Jones?
Jed Perl
9
How the new president can boost high culture.
Jacob S. Hacker
10
Medicine is the best stimulus.
Alan Brinkley
12
Learning from FDR's mistakes.
Jonathan Cohn
14
Auto Destruct The tragic nobility of Detroit.
Eve Fairbanks
18
Children of the Revolution
House Republicans, now even nuttier.
Jason Zengerle
21
Going Under
A doctor's downfall, and a profession's struggle with addiction.
Stanley Kauffmann
26
FILMS Insights A small, trenchant Holocaust film; Meryl Streep as Mother Courage; indomitable dust.
Keith Christiansen
27
ESSAY Why Mantegna Matters Amid all the light of the Renaissance, one painter made beauty out of darkness.
Robert Alter
32
BOOKS Only A Man Yehuda Amichai: The Making of Israel's National Poet by Nili Scharf Gold
Yehuda Amichai
34
POEM The Rustle of History's Wings, As They Used to Say, translated by Leon Wieseltier
Leon Aron
36
BOOKS The Prop Of The Knout Russian Orthodoxy
Resurgent: Faith and Power in the New Russia
by John Garrard and Carol Garrard
Richard A. Posner
38
BOOKS Modesty And Power Law and Judicial Duty
by Philip Hamburger
Istvan Deak
41
BOOKS When Barbarism Won Hitler's Empire: How the Nazis Ruled Europe by Mark Mazower
Geri Doran
43
POEM I, Putative
Tim Wu
45
BOOKS The New New Media The Future of the Internet (And How to Stop It) by Jonathan Zittrain
Washington Diarist
Leon Wieseltier
48
Important People
Cover Photo by Julia Fullerton-Batten
