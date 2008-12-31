Michael Crowley

6

Who is Jim Jones?

Jed Perl

9

How the new president can boost high culture.

Jacob S. Hacker

10

Medicine is the best stimulus.

Alan Brinkley

12

Learning from FDR's mistakes.

Jonathan Cohn

14

Auto Destruct The tragic nobility of Detroit.

Eve Fairbanks

18

Children of the Revolution

House Republicans, now even nuttier.

Jason Zengerle

21

Going Under

A doctor's downfall, and a profession's struggle with addiction.

Stanley Kauffmann

26

FILMS Insights A small, trenchant Holocaust film; Meryl Streep as Mother Courage; indomitable dust.

Keith Christiansen

27

ESSAY Why Mantegna Matters Amid all the light of the Renaissance, one painter made beauty out of darkness.

Robert Alter

32

BOOKS Only A Man Yehuda Amichai: The Making of Israel's National Poet by Nili Scharf Gold

Yehuda Amichai

34

POEM The Rustle of History's Wings, As They Used to Say, translated by Leon Wieseltier

Leon Aron

36

BOOKS The Prop Of The Knout Russian Orthodoxy

Resurgent: Faith and Power in the New Russia

by John Garrard and Carol Garrard

Richard A. Posner

38

BOOKS Modesty And Power Law and Judicial Duty

by Philip Hamburger

Istvan Deak

41

BOOKS When Barbarism Won Hitler's Empire: How the Nazis Ruled Europe by Mark Mazower

Geri Doran

43

POEM I, Putative

Tim Wu

45

BOOKS The New New Media The Future of the Internet (And How to Stop It) by Jonathan Zittrain

Washington Diarist

Leon Wieseltier

48

Important People

Cover Photo by Julia Fullerton-Batten

