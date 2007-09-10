So under that socialist Ike, working for an extra $100 on Saturday netted you $9. Under Reagan it netted you $72. The higher return to work or investment might encourage folks to work and invest more. The converse is that taking Saturday off (not earning the $100) means sacrificing $72 not $9.

I fail to see how Kennedy's insight is wacky. In your book you recognize that marginal tax rates affect behavior.

The insights of the supply-siders had tremendous policy implications, but they were not revolutionary--just common sense and classical micro-economics. People respond to the information in prices. Taxes change prices. Raise the tax on something and you raise the price. But taxes are particularly pernicious as they send false signals to the economy. Higher gas prices tell consumers to conserve and tell producers to go find and produce more oil. But increasing taxes on oil tells consumers to conserve but sends no "find and produce signals" to producers. Taxes create false price signals. Taxes on labor reduce the demand for labor. And by reducing the return to labor, taxes reduce the supply of labor. Ditto savings and investment.

The America of the 1980s and 2000s is not the America of the 1930s and 1950s. The politics of envy and class division do not work as well as they used to. Today more than 50 percent of households own shares of stock directly. Sixty percent of adults own stock directly in mutual funds, IRAs, and 40l(k)s.

In the old days, Democrat leader Gephardt could say, "I am going to tax the rich and the big corporations and give everyone in the room a dollar." Then only a few shareholders--in 1980 it was less than 20 percent of households--owned stock directly, and they would cringe and hope they didn't get hit too hard. Everyone else was tempted to say "Hey this is great. I get a dollar. Let's play this game again."

Now, however, 60 percent of the folks in the room are likely to say, "Hey that is my retirement savings you are looting." Taxes on businesses are taxes on my 40l(k).

The 2003 tax cut dropped the capital gains rate from 20 percent to 15 percent and reduced the double taxation of corporate dividends from 38.5 percent to 15 percent. The stock market value increased from $9.1 trillion in 2002 to $12.7 trillion by the end of 2006. Total shareholder wealth in America increased $6.2 trillion dollars (shareholder wealth includes both major stocks as well as bonds, smaller stocks, etc.). Try and explain to millions of Americans with mutual funds that they would be better off if their wealth had not increased. They are supposed to worry more that Ted Kennedy's larger portfolio also went up?

In the 1950s it was considered by too many acceptable for the state to discriminate against gays and African Americans. Now it is not. Back in those bad old days it was considered politically acceptable to target "the rich" and treat them differently than others. We are slowly moving away from tolerating discrimination based on economics just as we now reject discrimination based on race or sexual orientation. The drive for a single-rate, flat-rate income tax is the moral equivalent of the 1960s civil rights movement which rejected different laws for whites and blacks. Everyone should be equal before the law. The state must treat us without discrimination.

South Africa was a bad place when they discriminated by race. East Germany was not an improvement with its discrimination by economic class. Soviet Socialism targeting landowners/Kulaks and National Socialism targeting Jews and Gypsies were both wrong. Idi Amin went after the Asians; both a race and merchant class in Uganda.

George Wallace and Strom Thurmond recanted. Someday those who would promote hatred and discrimination based on income, wealth, or property ownership will do so also. We are making progress but it does discomfort those who were so used to their prejudices being recognized in law.

As the ownership society grows and deepens ... we are all Kulaks now.

Grover G. Norquist