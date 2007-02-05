In 1994, two sociologists went to Red Hook, Brooklyn, to solve amystery. Red Hook abutted the East River, and along the waterfrontsat shipping companies and warehouses--all in need of low-skilledlabor. Next door sat a housing project teeming with exactly that.But the locals--primarily African Americans--didn't get hired.Instead, the jobs went to workers from outside the neighborhood,often Caribbean immigrants. Employers, wrote The New Yorker'sMalcolm Gladwell in summarizing the sociologists' findings, "haddeveloped an elaborate mechanism for distinguishing between thosewho they felt were `good' blacks and those they felt were `bad'blacks." Were the employers racist? Yes and no. They clearly heldanti-black stereotypes. And they discriminated against those whoconformed to them, even by association. But they discriminated infavor of blacks who defied those stereotypes. A man named BruceLlewellyn described the phenomenon this way: "White people love tobelieve they're fair."

As it happens, Llewellyn wasn't talking about Red Hook. He wastalking about his cousin, Colin Powell--whose prospectivepresidential bid enjoyed mass white support roughly a decade ago.Like the employers in Red Hook, whites discriminated in Powell'sfavor because he challenged their negative stereotypes of blacks.First, he had succeeded in a respected white institution: themilitary. Second, he was the child of immigrants, a man whosefamily history highlighted America's opportunities, not its racism.Third, he wasn't ideologically radical. And, fourth, he didn't lookor sound stereotypically black. No one was blunter about this thanPowell himself. Asked in 1995 to explain his appeal to whites, hevolunteered that "I speak reasonably well, like a white person,"and, visually, "I ain't that black."

Barack Obama would never put it that way. But he surely understandsthe uncomfortable subtext behind the adoration being showered uponhim by white America. Obama, too, succeeded at a prestigious whiteinstitution: Harvard Law School. He, too, is a child ofimmigration, able to declare in his 2004 Democratic conventionspeech--in words that could have come from Michael Dukakis or JoeLieberman (but not from a descendant of slaves, without heavyirony)--that "in no other country on Earth is my story evenpossible." And he, too, doesn't sound or look too black. Fifteenyears ago, a State University of New York political scientist namedNayda Terkildsen doctored photos of a fictitious gubernatorialcandidate to make him lighter- or darker-skinned and then showedthem to Kentucky focus groups. "The dark-skinned black candidate,"she noted, "was evaluated much more harshly than his lighter skinnedpeer." Powell knew what he was talking about.

In U.S. politics, as in Red Hook, there are no "good" blacks without"bad" blacks. In the mid-'90s, reporters frequently compared Powellwith Jesse Jackson: a man who fit all the stereotypes he defied.Today, it probably helps Obama that Al Sharpton, with his 2004presidential run, became the "president of black America." For manywhite Americans, it's a twofer. Elect Obama, and you not onlydethrone George W. Bush, you dethrone Sharpton, too.