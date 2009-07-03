Borrower's Remorse

Koo suggests that the same thing might be happening today. His book was finished early in 2008, so it doesn't taken into account the last six months, but there's evidence from the Fed that businesses are now unwilling to borrow. The Fed's most recent survey of bank loan officers, released in May, reports a decline in the number of banks tightening their loan terms over the last few months. At the same time, it reports "a further weakening of demand for C&I [commercial and industrial] loans from firms of all sizes over the previous three months.

As the Fed report makes clear, some banks have tightened their loan terms, but that is not necessarily because of worries about bad loans on the bank's books. They could be demanding risk premiums because of "a less favorable or more uncertain economic outlook," which affects their view of whether businesses or individuals will be able to repay the loans they make. But that doesn't detract from the central point in Koo's analysis: The basic problem does not lie inside the banks themselves, but with the businesses, consumers, and broader economy.

Equally, there may be differences between Japan's recession and the current recession. In Japan, households were notorious savers; it was businesses that accumulated the most debt. In the United States, households virtually stopped saving in the last decade--in 2008, the savings rate was zero. And the greatest concentration of debt was among households rather than businesses. The problem for American businesses may not be so much clearing their balance sheet as discovering sufficient demand among consumers and other businesses for their products to justify new investments. That, too, doesn't detract from Koo's central point about where the problem lies, but it casts it in a more conventional Keynesian mold.

Koo thinks the solution is to use government borrowing to make up for the slack in private borrowing until individuals and businesses clear their balance sheets. At that time, individuals will be ready to spend, and businesses to invest. (The more conventional Keynesian version, which may be more applicable to the United States now, is that government borrowing, by making up for the slack in private borrowing, will provide the demand necessary to inspire economic growth.)

How does government borrowing help clear balance sheets and create demand? The government borrows from Americans and foreigners, from individuals, businesses, and central banks, when its spending exceeds its revenue. It eventually has to repay those loans, but while it has that money, it can be used to stimulate demand. And as Koo notes, borrowing is much more effective when it is used to increase spending rather than to reduce taxes, since consumers and businesses can simply choose to save rather than spend their tax cuts.

Koo's analysis helps to explain something that's always puzzled me. In the early '90s, Japan suffered a massive decline in its assets very similar to that which the United States has suffered. Commercial real-estate prices declined by 87 percent and overall growth faltered--businesses and banks teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, and unemployment rose. The country was suffering from a recession, yet unemployment never reached 6 percent (ours is currently at over 9 percent), and GDP continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace.

Koo says the reason Japan's unemployment didn't rise further was because of the enormous public deficits it incurred. When it cut back on government spending in 1997 (similar to what the Roosevelt administration did in 1937 and what some Republicans advocate today), the economy suffered. Private borrowing finally resumed in 2005--not because of bank reform but because individuals and firms, having cleared their balance sheets, began borrowing and spending again. (This sounds right, although I would wonder, too, whether a boost from export demand in China and the United States also played a role.)

If Koo is correct, then the most important thing that the White House and Congress can do to solve the banking crisis is the same thing it can do to get the country out of the recession: counter the decline in private borrowing with a huge increase in public borrowing. That is, the government should borrow through bonds so that it can spend more than it takes in. The Obama administration started to do that this year. While household and business borrowing was negative for the first quarter of 2009, federal government borrowing increased 22.6 percent and state local government 4.9 percent. But this may not be enough to get the economy out of its doldrums. In an article in International Economy last fall, Koo called for a "seamless" three-to-five year stimulus program. That would go beyond the two year stimulus program that Congress enacted, and would also be unencumbered by tax cuts rather than spending increases.

If the Obama administration wants to solve the banking crisis, it may have to spend its political capital on a second stimulus program rather than on bank reform. The last thing it should do is listen to the deficit hawks squawking about rising government debt. The only way the government will ever be in a position to repay its debt is by getting the economy growing again.