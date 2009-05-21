Led by Dick Cheney--who gave a speech of his own on Thursday – many Republicans believe that national security is still the Democrats' greatest vulnerability. With little to say on domestic issues beyond attacks on Democrats for being "socialists," many in the GOP still see the security issue as their best political card.

Democrats are obviously worried about this, witness the timidity of Senate Democrats on Tuesday (in the face of demagogic Republican pressure) in cutting the administration's request for funds for moving inmates out of Guantanamo. Are Senate Democrats for closing Guantanamo or not? If they want to bar moving prisoners to the continental United States, where will the terrorism suspects go? Guam? American Samoa?

Obama explicitly answered critics to his right and critics to his left. He was unequivocal in laying the problems he faces at the feet of the Bush administration. "We are cleaning up something that is--quite simply--a mess," he said and criticized the "fear-mongering that emerges whenever we discuss this issue," an indirect swipe at Cheney. He strongly defended his decision to close Guantanamo and insisted that the country could not "turn our back on its enduring principles for expedience sake."

But in passages not likely to satisfy his critics among civil libertarians, he again defended his decision to block the release of photographs of prisoner abuse, arguing that making them public "would inflame anti-American opinion" and endanger American troops. And while he pledged to try to use normal legal processes with as many detainee cases as possible, he said that there were some among them "who cannot be prosecuted yet who pose a clear danger to the American people." He added: "I am not going to release individuals who endanger the American

Obama's detailed arguments showed that he now understands, as he didn't even a week ago, that in the wake of the Bush-Cheney administration, the words "trust me" don't work on national security issues anymore.

Obama clearly wants to put all these issues aside and get back to the economy, health care and the rest. "I have no interest in spending our time re-litigating the policies of the last eight years," he insisted. But many others do, and even a good speech won't stop them.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

By E.J. Dionne, Jr.