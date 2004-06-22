But while the themes of the movie--the inescapability of poverty, the loss of innocence, the endless cycle of violence--are heavy, the direction is anything but. Meirelles is an extraordinarily stylish filmmaker, who employs dizzying camerawork, a raucous soundtrack, split screens, and a considerable dose of dark humor to keep City of God moving at a heady, intoxicating pace. Like Amélie, the film is an exercise in discursive, conversational storytelling in which the introduction of each new character mandates a quick digression into his past or future. (Unlike Amélie, most of these digressions involve killing, dying, or both.) The cast is a marvel: Meirelles and co-director Katia Lund founded an acting school to train kids from the slums of Rio, and the results are remarkable. Nonprofessional actors often convey authenticity but can't really act. Meirelles and Lund's players do both. Of particular note is Leandro Firmino da Hora, whose Li'l Ze is one of the most indelible villains in recent cinema, a short, crooked-toothed kingpin who alternates violently between teenage petulance and teenage bravado.

There are a few moments of true horror in the movie--in particular, an excruciating scene in which Li'l Ze commands a young boy to choose which of two still-younger boys to shoot dead--and many more that capture the tragic nature of the storyline. But despite these outbreaks of moral gravity, City of God remains perhaps the most entertaining film ever made about mindless vengeance and inevitable death. By employing a narrator who is innocent enough to have our empathy but jaded enough to take the accumulation of young bodies in stride, Meirelles brings us fully into the film's moral universe, a Lord of the Flies/High Wind in Jamaica world in which boys do not kill other boys merely because they have to; they do it because it's fun. The film's last scene is of a gang of preteens, the Runts, compiling a list of all the other boys they intend to kill. ("Put fucking Nightowl on there." "And Croquet." "Leonard, too. He owes me money." "And China-Man. He thinks he's hot stuff.") It's a testament to Meirelles's deftness that a joke so grisly can nonetheless be funny.

The Washington Post's Stephen Hunter aptly described City of God as a "joyous film about murder." If this light-handed treatment of its subject matter is in some respects refreshing, it is also deeply discomfiting. A movie in which children kill other children should not be an enjoyable movie. Yet by largely eschewing an outside, moralizing voice--the one we're programmed to recognize in American film when the slow-motion begins and the orchestra rises--City of God ultimately perturbs more deeply. Rather than flatter our sense of decency (our knowledge, for example, that it's wrong to kill someone merely because we're tired of hearing him talk), the film upends it, making us complicit in the joyousness of its many murders. Meirelles has made a film about hopelessness and depravity that is nonetheless a genuine pleasure, in part by leaving it up to the individual conscience to decide whether the pleasure should be a guilty one.