Tough Love

"What about our values?" someone calls out.

"I have to consider the whole range of our values, not just one aspect," she says. "Our values are a Jewish state and a democratic state. That means we will have to compromise on what is precious for all of us--sovereignty over parts of the land of Israel. Some among us say that they're ready to withdraw only as part of a comprehensive agreement. Others warn against withdrawing under fire. I understand them; there is a legitimate argument among us. But the Likud is our home." She reflexively places her hand on her heart. "You don't burn a home just because of a disagreement. We have to stay together."



Arguably not since 1983, when Prime Minister Menachem Begin abruptly resigned from government and became a recluse, has the Likud been in such emotional disarray. There is fury at Sharon's dismissal of the results of the party referendum he initiated himself: At one recent meeting of disgruntled Likud activists, Sharon was compared to the dictatorial Juan Peron. There's a growing party revolt over a proposed unity government--with the Labor Party and the anti-religious Shinui--that would leave the Likud in a coalition without any of its traditional right-wing allies. And there is confusion about the Likud's red lines. Recently, Sharon confidant and former Likud Jerusalem Mayor Ehud Olmert declared that some Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem should be transferred to Palestinian rule, raising the possibility of a Likud-sponsored redivision of the city. Demoralized Likudniks are wondering whether their party still differs from Labor, which, in the last elections, urged unilateral withdrawal from Gaza and construction of a West Bank security fence--precisely the policies now advocated by Sharon. It's an ironic spin on the old election slogan, "Only the Likud Can." Only the Likud, it seems, can implement Labor's policies.

That's why Livni is so crucial in the Likud's struggle to redefine itself. She has become, in effect, the party's psychologist, reassuring the faithful that the Likud remains true to itself even as it withdraws from its core ideological commitment to preserve Israel's post-1967 borders. As she stumps before Likud branches to promote Sharon's plan, Livni resorts to a combination of ideological fervor, empathy, and straight talk. Revisionist Zionism, she notes, is a much broader ideology than loyalty to greater Israel, and it includes a complex mix of nationalist and liberal values; even the old Revisionist song advocating a maximalist Jewish state on both banks of the Jordan River included a verse promising equality "for the son of Nazareth, the son of Arabia, and my son." During a recent interview, Livni read me a passage from her father's autobiography, in which he recalls telling a Labor Zionist in the 1940s that there was no real difference between them because both were committed to creating a Jewish state. "You see?" she asked, perhaps trying to convince herself as much as me. "He didn't mention both banks of the Jordan."

Yet withdrawal is no less difficult for her personally than it is for Sharon's opponents within the Likud. At a recent meeting with American national security adviser Condoleezza Rice, Livni said that her father's tombstone is engraved with the old Revisionist map of an imagined Israel, including both banks of the Jordan. Livni mentioned that detail, she says, because she wanted Rice to understand how hard withdrawal is for a Likudnik.

But, even as Livni empathizes with their trauma, she reminds Likudniks of the party's mistakes, such as Begin's failure to transfer Gaza to Egypt during Israel's withdrawal from Sinai in 1982, which led, eventually, to the current Gaza stalemate. "No Likudnik has ever denied to me that he wished Begin had made that deal," she says. Meeting recently with Irgun veterans, whom she had known as a child by their underground nicknames, she recalled that Begin wanted to annex the West Bank in 1967 and grant Palestinians Israeli citizenship. "Where would we be today if he had succeeded?" she asked. One old-timer, outraged at her refusal to rule out a Palestinian state, replied that her father was turning in his grave.



Livni, 46, spent most of her career as a lawyer, entering the Knesset only in 1999. Her biography includes one detail she won't discuss: a stint with the Mossad. That discretion extends to her political discourse; Livni's mouth tightens as she speaks, as if to control the flow of words. And, in an increasingly corrupt political culture that includes reported mob penetration of the Likud central committee, Livni is widely respected for her integrity. "We're on opposite sides," says Natan Sharansky, one of the Likud's leading opponents of Gaza withdrawal, "but, with Tzipi, you always know where she stands, not like some other politicians"--a pointed reference to Likud leaders, such as Finance Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have opportunistically wavered between opposing and endorsing withdrawal.