So, about twelve hours after he voted--and three hours after the polls closed--when Shays strode into a packed hotel ballroom in Norwalk to declare victory, there was no one more surprised, it seemed, than he was.

How did Shays manage to win? Certainly not because of the GOP. At every turn in the campaign, he played down his party affiliation. Shays's campaign literature and ads were scrubbed clean of any trace of the dreaded R-word; instead, they hailed the candidate for his "independence." Even when Shays appeared at the Connecticut Republican Party's convention in May, he seemed to go out of his way to distance himself from the GOP, telling a reporter, "I can't say we have, as a party, earned the right to stay in the majority,but I think I've shown I can be effective."

And the Republican Party's attempts to help Shays only hurt him. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) blanketed Shays's district with fliers attacking Farrell for being soft on terrorism--Diane Farrell: coffee talk with the Taliban, read one mailing--and questioning the wisdom of some of her spendingdecisions when she served as a select woman in Westport. "They said that Chris's opponent spent 40,000 dollars on a turf field,"complained Shays's campaign manager, Michael Sohn. "This is Fairfield County, Connecticut! People spend 40,000 dollars to have their lawn done for them in the summer! ... We were fighting on the ground and there was this air war going on overhead, but the NRCC was dropping bombs on our own home."

But Shays had something to offset the disadvantage of his party affiliation: the advantage of incumbency. He constantly reminded voters of all the pork he had brought home over the years--boasting of the federal funds he secured for projects ranging from road improvements to the renovation of a dental-hygiene training clinic.He also sought to cast himself as a gracious elder statesman,largely eschewing harsh, personal attacks against Farrell. And, even when he indulged the temptation to wander into wingnut territory--strangely declaring at one point that Abu Ghraib "was not torture" but was a "sex ring"--he quickly apologized, which only served to reinforce his bland, above-the-fray campaign slogan:"Listens. Learns. Helps. Leads."

Most importantly, Shays faced Farrell's criticisms on Iraq head-on.Although he ultimately bowed to reality in Iraq and, in August,came out in favor of a timetable for withdrawal--a move Farrell blasted as a cynical election-year ploy--he did not, a la Joe Lieberman, try to avoid the issue. Indeed, just like Farrell, Shays made Iraq the cornerstone of his campaign. He repeatedly emphasized his record on the war, including the more than 15 hearings he has held on Iraq as the chairman of the National Security Subcommittee of the Government Reform Committee and the 14 trips he has taken tothe country since the start of the war--the last of which, he said,ultimately convinced him that "stay the course" was no longer a viable strategy. "I ran a race that my political advisers said I shouldn't run," Shays said the morning of the election. "I didn't run away from the war."