

Guy Molyneux, currently a partner with Hart Research Associates; veteran of survey and focus-group work for Dick Durbin and the AFL-CIO

Any candidate needs to understand one very important distinction: The difference between dealing with the issue of future immigration versus how we treat those already in the country. I think that Americans, although they do not want to reward illegal behavior by granting blanket amnesty, realize that it’s not practical to deport those already here. People instead want to be assured that there will be steps to reduce illegal immigration in the future, that we won’t do things for people currently here that will encourage more of it. I have a bunch of polling data that says people are worried the [ New York ] driver’s license issue would do just that.

Basically, if you want to talk to Americans about practical, reasonable steps to deal with people who are already here, you need to convince them that you’re serious about the problem of more illegal immigrants coming down the road. If you’re able to do that, then I think they’ll want to hear you talk about things to do for the people already here: providing public services, issuing them driver’s licenses. People don’t expect the borders to be sealed tomorrow. They don’t expect perfection. But we can--and should--do a whole lot better than we’re doing now.



Stanley Greenberg, chairman and CEO of the research and consulting firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner

I don’t think immigration is like the gun issue, which Democrats have essentially decided not to contest. Immigration is too central, too much a part of the set of issues voters are angry about. Voters think both business and political leaders aren’t addressing the needs of the middle class, and they are angry that the borders haven’t been secured, and that people who receive employment and government benefits are here illegally. It's not defensible to ordinary voters. They're looking for leaders to address it, which Republicans have. It allows Republicans, at least on one issue, to be leaders for change.

Democrats have to start addressing the issue by showing they're very clear on borders, enforcement at the workplace, and the distribution of government benefits. That will then serve as a basis for a more expansive discussion about paths to citizenship for the law-abiding. But remember, people are pragmatic. Bill Clinton took up welfare reform as a signal to voters that you could trust him to resolve these thorny kinds of issues. I think there's a similar opportunity for a progressive candidate with a progressive policy.



Norman Adler, president of the consulting firm Bolton-St. John’s

I don’t believe [the Democracy Corps poll]. I absolutely don’t believe it. I’ve been doing polling around New York state for some of my clients, and when we ask an open-ended question about what people are concerned about, immigration comes in well behind taxes, the economy, and health care.

Still, I don’t know how you come up with an immigration proposal that satisfies the base of the party during the nomination process, because at the base of the party, you’ve got a lot of people who lean left, who want to be generous in their treatment of undocumented residents. However, in the general election you have a large group of voters, especially white working-class voters, that the party lost to the Republicans years ago and could get back because of Iraq and the economy--but this is a group that is strongly opposed to treating illegals in a way that makes them less illegal. So when you look at what the Democrats are trying to do, which is put together a new majority coalition, if you’re talking about Iraq and the economy and health care, you have a very broad appeal. The minute you talk about immigration, you have an appeal that nationally runs the risk of making you into the minority party again.

You’re damned if you do, and you’re damned if you don’t. I think that in small cuts, like House districts, you could probably go one way or the other because they tend to be a lot more homogeneous. But in a national election, I would have a two-word piece of advice: Run away.

By