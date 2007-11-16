Guy Molyneux, currently a partner with Hart Research
Associates; veteran of survey and focus-group work for Dick Durbin and the
AFL-CIO
Any
candidate needs to understand one very important distinction: The difference between dealing with the
issue of future immigration versus how we treat those already in the country. I
think that Americans, although they do not want to reward illegal behavior by
granting blanket amnesty, realize that it’s not practical to deport those
already here. People instead want to be assured that there will be steps to
reduce illegal immigration in the future, that we won’t do things for people
currently here that will encourage more of it. I have a bunch of polling data
that says people are worried the [New York]
driver’s license issue would do just that.
Basically, if you want to talk to Americans about practical,
reasonable steps to deal with people who are already here, you need to convince
them that you’re serious about the problem of more illegal immigrants coming
down the road. If you’re able to do that, then I think they’ll want to hear you
talk about things to do for the people already here: providing public services,
issuing them driver’s licenses. People don’t expect the borders to be sealed tomorrow. They don’t
expect perfection. But we can--and should--do a whole lot better than we’re
doing now.
Stanley Greenberg,
chairman and CEO of the research and
consulting firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner
I don’t think immigration is like the gun issue, which
Democrats have essentially decided not to contest. Immigration is too central, too much a part
of the set of issues voters are angry about. Voters think both business and
political leaders aren’t addressing the needs of the middle class, and they are
angry that the borders haven’t been secured, and that people who receive
employment and government benefits are here illegally. It's not defensible to
ordinary voters. They're looking for leaders to address it, which Republicans
have. It allows Republicans, at least on one issue, to be leaders for change.
Democrats have to start addressing the issue by showing
they're very clear on borders, enforcement at the workplace, and the distribution
of government benefits. That will then serve as a basis for a more expansive
discussion about paths to citizenship for the law-abiding. But remember, people
are pragmatic. Bill Clinton took up welfare reform as a signal to voters that
you could trust him to resolve these thorny kinds of issues. I think there's a
similar opportunity for a progressive candidate with a progressive policy.
Norman Adler, president of the consulting firm Bolton-St.
John’s
I don’t believe [the Democracy Corps poll]. I absolutely
don’t believe it. I’ve been doing polling around New York state for some of my
clients, and when we ask an open-ended question about what people are concerned
about, immigration comes in well behind taxes, the economy, and health care.
Still, I don’t know how you come up with an immigration
proposal that satisfies the base of the party during the nomination process,
because at the base of the party, you’ve got a lot of people who lean left, who
want to be generous in their treatment of undocumented residents. However, in
the general election you have a large group of voters, especially white
working-class voters, that the party lost to the Republicans years ago and
could get back because of Iraq
and the economy--but this is a group that is strongly opposed to treating
illegals in a way that makes them less illegal. So when you look at what the
Democrats are trying to do, which is put together a new majority coalition, if
you’re talking about Iraq
and the economy and health care, you have a very broad appeal. The minute you
talk about immigration, you have an appeal that nationally runs the risk of
making you into the minority party again.
You’re damned if you do, and you’re damned if you don’t. I
think that in small cuts, like House districts, you could probably go one way
or the other because they tend to be a lot more homogeneous. But in a national
election, I would have a two-word piece of advice: Run away.
