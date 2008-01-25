Our distinguished panel of eggheads and eminences announces its votes.

There are two compelling traits of Barack Obama's that have led me to make my first presidential primary endorsement since I became a political independent. One: He is a reformer who understands the imperative of opening up our democracy and fixing our broken electoral process. Two: He appeals to independents who believe in progressive principles over party allegiance. In 1980, I ran under the banner of the National Unity Party, believing that a new political force was needed. In Obama's candidacy, even though it is conducted within the two-party system, I sense a larger purpose than partisan victory. He tells the truth, confesses his mistakes, and appeals to our higher civic impulses.

John Anderson is a former third-party presidential candidate.

By John Anderson