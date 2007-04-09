The Fairness Doctrine, which the FCC adopted in 1949 on the model of an earlier FRC rule, tried to put into effect Ochs's standards of impartiality. Broadcasters were required to air controversial public matters and to present conflicting views on them. The FCC didn't forbid the broadcasters to take editorial stands, even to endorse presidential candidates, but the large networks, acting on their own, adopted an overall principle of impartiality that was appropriate given their power over public opinion. Viewers and readers would continue to charge that a network or a newspaper's coverage was biased, but the commitment to impartiality meant that publishers and owners could not simply brush off these criticisms and were often forced to change their coverage.

Then came the conservative backlash of the early 1970s. The new right and neoconservatives argued that the array of non-partisan and independent institutions that had grown up over the last half century, which included think tanks like the Brookings Institution, policy groups like the Council on Foreign Relations, major nonprofits like the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations, and the main newspapers and television networks were in fact "liberal" and were either openly or covertly aided the Democratic Party. The so-called "liberal media" became a particular target of Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew during the 1970 congressional campaign. The conservatives didn't just confine themselves to beating up on The New York Times or CBS's Dan Rather. They tried to develop their own "conservative media." Sun Myung Moon's Washington Times came out of this effort. And so, too, on a much grander scale, did Fox News.

Fox News was founded in 1996 to counter CNN. Murdoch hired Ailes and a raft of other veterans of the Republican Party and conservative movement. Tony Snow, for instance, who had been George H.W. Bush's speechwriter, became a news anchor. Just as the Heritage Foundation or American Enterprise Institute adopted the outward appearance of Brookings, Fox and The Washington Times claimed to adhere to the same standards of independence and non-partisanship of CBS News or The New York Times. Fox billed its coverage as "fair and balanced." But, as numerous studies have detailed, Fox tilted its news coverage sharply to the right. Most recently, for instance, Fox News claimed that Democrats in Congress "were stymieing [George W. Bush's] requests for supplemental funding in Iraq," which was not true, but which reflected White House talking points, and described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the Middle East (again, reflecting White House talking points) as "bungled shuttle diplomacy."

Fox officials take umbrage, of course, at any attempt to describe their reported as "conservative" or "pro-Republican," but occasionally, one of them has let the cat out of the bag. In the European edition of The Wall Street Journal two years ago, Fox's London bureau chief, Scott Norvell, wrote, "Even we at Fox News manage to get some lefties on the air occasionally, and often let them finish their sentences before we club them to death and feed the scraps to Karl Rove and [Fox talk-show host] Bill O'Reilly." Adolph Ochs would have fired a bureau chief for making a similar statement, and so would the presidents of most other major news networks. The FCC might have also looked askance, but, in 1987, Ronald Reagan's FCC repealed the Fairness Doctrine. What remains is not a rule, but an informal understanding of how news organizations should operate.

Fox claims it should enjoy the prerogatives of that informal understanding--which would include being able to sponsor political debates by either party--but it violates it at every turn. It is not a news organization in the traditional sense any more than the Heritage Foundation is a traditional think tank. And that's the heart of the issue between Fox and the Democratic Party. Like Heritage, Fox News is an informal arm of the conservative Republican movement. And Democrats don't want Fox to be able to bolster its false claims of impartiality by pointing to its sponsorship of Democratic as well as Republican candidate debates.