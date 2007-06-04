Also-ran Dems get their night in the spotlight

But many that are first shall be last, and the last shall be first. Never did Jesus' dictum seem truer than Wednesday night at the first Democratic presidential debate about Iraq at the Johns Hopkins University's School for Advanced International Studies (SAIS). Paul Wolfowitz once presided here for seven years as dean. But his star has fallen, and now it is Mike Gravel--presidential candidate, gadfly, and self-described "potted plant" who readily admits to his role in the 2008 race "as the crazy uncle who came down from the attic"--standing at the SAIS podium. "I don't know if you're familiar with the neocon plan for U.S. hegemony, controlling oil and using our military might to sustain that power," he lectures the audience. "But it's on paper!"

This may be Gravel's longest uninterrupted chance to talk during the entire campaign--and, simultaneously, the wonk-filled audience's own personal hell. Many showed up to see Senator Joe Biden, fresh off a passionate performance at Sunday's debate. Biden challenged the whole Democratic presidential field to an Iraq-only debate last month--but only Gravel and Congressman Dennis Kucinich took him up on the offer. When the night of the SAIS debate finally arrived, both Biden and Kucinich were stuck casting votes, meaning the entire first hour went to Gravel--evidently to the chagrin of the SAIS moderator, who swiveled his head and shot his co-moderator, from the Financial Times, frequent looks of bewilderment.

Gravel's subject de jour is his "Home Before Christmas" Iraq plan, which he would accomplish by passing a law making the war illegal and Bush a felon. He justifies the plan with a line of reasoning that may heretofore be referred to as the Butchery-to-Baskin-Robbins Theory of Middle East Peace: "One of my staff members was in Hanoi years ago," Gravel tells the audience. "There's a Baskin Robbins in Hanoi. A Baskin Robbins. We killed over three million Southeast Asians. We laid the land waste. Keep in mind," he continues, "there's a parallel here that's very interesting. We left, and everyone said dominoes are going to fall in Southeast Asia. And it just didn't happen. And so that same analysis operates toward the Iraq situation."

The point of this Iraq debate--which allows for unscripted questions from the audience (that may be why the top-tier candidates declined to attend)--is to strip away the talking points and the packaging and get down to the details. But it sometimes serves, instead, to showcase how crucial good presentation is. When Biden finally shows up at the hour-and-a-half mark, he launches into his federalization plan, suggesting that countries like Syria and Saudi Arabia will respond well to our pleas to keep Iraq stable because "I always assume self-interest dominates."