In an effort to discover Alito's views on the use-of-force resolution, several senators asked him whether he agreed with a famous opinion by Jackson questioning Harry S Truman's authority to avert a strike by seizing the steel mills in 1952. In that opinion, Jackson wrote that the president's authority was at its "lowest ebb" when he acted in the face of explicit congressional opposition. Jackson went on to write that the president was in a "zone of twilight" when Congress's intentions were unclear. Alito inadvertently mischaracterized Jackson's opinion, suggesting that congressional opposition would put the president in Jackson's "twilight zone" rather than in the category where executive power was weakest. The lack of facility with Jackson's opinion--as well as a failure to remember that O'Connor had relied on it in upholding the detention of enemy combatants seized on the battlefield--raises the concern that Alito is less interested in strictly construing presidential power than in reining in the power of Congress. (Indeed, when asked about cases limiting congressional power, such as the Supreme Court decisions striking down federal bans on guns in schools and violence against women, Alito described the relevant case law even more precisely and accurately than John Roberts.)

A final series of troubling questions concerned Alito's endorsement of presidential "signing statements"--that is, statements by the president, when he signs a law, setting out his interpretation of its meaning. In a Justice Department memo in 1986, Alito endorsed signing statements as a way for the president to influence judicial interpretation. Pressed to explain this memo, Alito said he was merely discussing "theoretical problems," adding, "I don't see any connection between the concept of the unitary executive and the weight that is--that should be given to signing statements in interpreting statutes."

In fact, the connection is obvious. As Leahy noted, The Wall Street Journal has reported that Bush has cited the powers of the "unitary executive" 103 times in presidential signing statements. The two most notorious examples are the signing statements that Bush attached to the recent federal laws banning torture and restricting the ability of courts to review the habeas corpus claims of enemy combatants. In his signing statements, Bush interpreted the two laws to mean virtually the opposite of what Congress obviously intended. He reserved the right to ignore the torture ban. And he said that the law restricting habeas corpus review of enemy combatants might prevent the Supreme Court from hearing a pending challenge to the detention of Osama bin Laden's alleged driver, even though Senator Carl Levin, one of the co-sponsors of the law, explicitly said that it would not affect pending cases. Alito declined to say whether he agreed that signing statements like this should influence the Supreme Court. But his refusal to acknowledge the connection between his past support for signing statements and the Bush administration's use of them to ignore laws with which it disagrees seems disingenuous.

If Alito is confirmed, it's possible that he will surprise his opponents and supporters by taking a more limited view of executive power than he displayed in his hearings. After all, Judge J. Michael Luttig, at one point also a candidate to replace O'Connor on the Supreme Court, had initially endorsed Thomas's view that the president can detain citizens as enemy combatants without congressional authorization--even citizens seized in the United States, such as Jose Padilla. But, after the Bush administration, afraid of being rebuffed by the Supreme Court, tried to transfer Padilla from military to civilian custody, Luttig wrote a courageous and blistering opinion suggesting that the administration had lied to the courts in suggesting that Padilla could not be given an ordinary criminal trial because he posed a grave danger to the country.

And Luttig isn't alone. For moderates who have been inclined to give the Bush administration the benefit of the doubt in the war on terrorism, the recent revelations about the scope of a clearly illegal domestic spying program represent a turning point. The administration's unabashed effort to defend its conduct with implausible legal arguments--such as the claim that Congress authorized a program that federal law obviously forbids--have exhausted any reservoir of trust among open-minded citizens. Even if Congress makes its views crystal clear, the administration has reserved the right to ignore any laws that it finds inconvenient. The only thing standing between the president and unchecked power, therefore, is the Supreme Court. That's why, for Republican as well as Democratic senators who believe judges should interpret the law, not invent it, Alito's testimony about executive power must be a cause for concern.

Jeffrey Rosen is the New Republic's legal affairs editor.