The House's moderate and conservative Democrats won't just make itdifficult for Pelosi to come up with a message that will pleaseeveryone. They pose the danger of aligning with Republicans oncertain votes--perhaps national security and immigration--andundermining the new speaker's control of the House. The Blue Dogs'obsession with balanced budgets, for instance (their website's homepage features a running debt clock), could mean clashes withliberals over budget priorities. And, while even moderates considerIraq a catastrophe, few want to align with liberal calls forimmediate exit or, worse, cutting off war funds.

Finally, there is the freshman class of 2006. Perhaps nowhere is thecontrast between the House of Gingrich and the House of Pelosiclearer. In the first Gingrich Congress, the freshmen were fearlessrevolutionaries, barely concerned with their own survival. (Indeed,many imposed term limits on themselves.) But many freshly mintedDemocratic congressmen face perilous reelections in two years. Thefreshman class is also divided internally: On the one hand areculturally conservative populists like North Carolina's Shuler; onthe other are anti-Iraq crusaders like former social worker CarolShea-Porter of New Hampshire. As one former House Democratic aidesays of freshmen from conservative areas: "They will be scaredshitless and have to vote like Republicans--or they can vote theirconscience and enjoy their two years in office."

Beyond these ideological fissures, the Democratic caucus's diversefactions are plagued by intense power struggles. African Americans,for example, will have unprecedented clout in the new House, withfour committee chairmen and the House's number-three leadershipposition of majority whip, which will be held by South Carolina'sJames Clyburn. The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is sure toexpect handsome rewards for this influence--for instance, by way ofbudget funding for urban social and anti-poverty programs.

Despite its new influence, the CBC comes to power in a defensiveposture, with animus toward Pelosi. In 2003, Pelosi irked the groupwhen she passed over Louisiana's William Jefferson to run theDemocratic Congressional Campaign Committee (dccc). Later, whenJefferson was caught with

$90,000 in his freezer and accused of corruption, Pelosi called forhis removal from the House Ways and Means Committee. CBC memberswere alternately described as "furious," "outraged," and "on thebrink of open revolt," and they called the move discriminatory. Andit's not just Pelosi: Relations are even worse between the CBC andRahm Emanuel, the new Democratic caucus chairman and a party heroafter managing this year's House elections as dccc chairman. CBCmembers bitterly complained to Pelosi that the often caustic Emanuelharassed them over their party dues and fund-raising output, didn'tsolicit their campaign advice, and didn't hire enough black aides.The tension between the CBC and caucus leaders is likely tointensify, thanks to Pelosi's decision this week that AlceeHastings, a former federal judge impeached in 1989, is tooethically tainted to chair the House Intelligence Committee.

Another of Pelosi's headaches will be the struggle to keep hercommittee chairmen in line. Pelosi has signaled that she wants toretain the kind of centralized power over committees thatRepublicans established, rather than revert to the system offreelancing chairmen that prevailed in the old Democratic majority.But that might not be easy to explain to the ancien regime. TheseBourbon restorationists, including the 80-year-old Dingell, one ofthe few Democrats whose caricature appears on the storied wall ofWashington's Palm steakhouse, view the Democratic victory asrestoring them to their rightful positions of power. Pelosi hasalready battled 77-year-old Judiciary Chairman Conyers, whorecently introduced a bill exploring the possibility of George W.Bush's impeachment. Other senior chairmen with, shall we say, highconfidence in their own judgment include the 76-year-old CharlieRangel at Ways and Means, who recently had to be talked out ofpursuing the idea of a draft, and the 66- year-old Barney Frank atFinancial Services, recently shushed after proposing hearings ongays in the military. And it's not even January yet.

Pelosi's biggest challenge may be overcoming her own notoriousfixation on personal feuds and grudges. As minority leader, Pelosihas alienated an impressive number of the people she'll have towork with. She (and other House leaders) berated Collin Peterson ofMinnesota and nearly threw him off the Agriculture Committee afterhe voted for the Republicans' 2003 Medicare prescription-drug bill.When Dingell faced a strong primary challenge in 2002, Pelosidonated

$10,000 to his opponent. And Pelosi's once-warm relationship withCalifornian Jane Harman has dissolved into outright hostility afterPelosi declared she wouldn't name Harman to chair the IntelligenceCommittee, either. And, as any House observer knows, Pelosi can'teven rely on chummy relations with her chief deputy, House MajorityLeader Steny Hoyer. Pelosi has been wary of Hoyer since heunsuccessfully challenged her for the position of House minoritywhip in 2001 and is mistrustful of his centrist instincts; hencePelosi's recent endorsement of Jack Murtha against Hoyer for themajority leader post.

Somehow, Pelosi and Hoyer must find a way to stitch together thesedueling factions and personalities--as well as to mend their ownrelationship. Some Democrats argue that the imperative of holdingthe majority will bring them together. "Nobody wants to end up inthe minority again, and that's obviously a big carrot or stick,depending on how you look at it," says a senior House aide. Butthat's no simple task when people don't even agree on how theyescaped the minority in the first place.

Perhaps it's not a creation myth that the Democrats need, then, somuch as a vision of the apocalypse. The last time a wave of antiwarreformers joined the House was in the 1974 election, defined byWatergate and the aftermath of Vietnam. It would seem to have beena heady time for Democrats. But, as John A. Farrell recounts in hisbook Tip O'Neill and the Democratic Century, "[L]iberals in thecaucus were bent on ideological purity, while conservatives werefeeling spiteful and neglected." Even a weak Gerald Ford was ableto exploit the fissures, and Democrats "splintered over militaryspending, energy policy, environmental protection and othermeasures." The Times concluded that House Democrats were "fracturedtoday by a rancor of an intensity seldom seen. . .. Rarely has aparty in Congress promised so much and accomplished so little."Democrats had better hope their restoration goes more smoothly thanthat. Or they can plan on hauling all their ideological andpsychological baggage back to the minority.