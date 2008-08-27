The Me Team

Celebrating the Olympic athletes who understand that individual sovereignty is a space no collective force should violate.

WASHINGTON--Three images from the Beijing Olympics linger in my mind: Becky Hammon, as American as they come, winning a bronze medal with the Russian women's basketball team; Liang Chow, the Chinese coach of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, embracing his pupil Shawn Johnson, who won a gold medal for her performance on the balance beam after defeating a Chinese competitor; and Kobe Bryant, the NBA star, speaking to European TV crews in Italian and Spanish.

Last year, Hammon, a San Antonio Silver Stars player who at 30 knew this would be her last chance to attain Olympic glory, realized she would not make the U.S. team. While playing for CSKA Moscow during the WNBA off-season, she was offered Russian citizenship so that she could play with the national team. (She also retained her American citizenship.) It was the only way for her to compete in Beijing, and, politics being the last thing on her mind, she took the opportunity.

Hammon was vilified by many people in the sports world, including Anne Donovan, the U.S. women's basketball coach, who said that she was "not a patriotic person."

Hammon's decision to play with the Russians contains a moral message. Individual sovereignty, it tells us, is a space that no collective force should violate. Invoking nationalist notions to condemn a woman's pursuit of a dream that does no harm to anyone is to put national sovereignty above individual sovereignty -- the seed of totalitarian ideology. Hammon does not love her ancestors, her family, her Silver Stars teammates or her friends on the U.S. national team any less because she took a cherished opportunity to play in Beijing. "This is a game of basketball," she said in defending her decision, "this is not life or death." A traitor? No, an heir to America's grandest tradition: the right to the pursuit of happiness.