Opportunism Knocks

How McCain sold out.

To grasp the strangeness of the current rapprochement between President George W. Bush and Senator John McCain, you need to understand the saga of John Weaver, the political operative who brokered the peace. Long before many Democrats became Bush haters, Weaver was already there. As a chief strategist for John McCain's 2000 presidential campaign, he bore witness to the carnage of the primary in South Carolina, where Bush campaign proxies spread spurious rumors about their rival's venereal diseases, treasonous wartime behavior, and the black child he sired with a prostitute. That experience alone might have been enough to drive Weaver from the Republican Party. But the Bushies--and especially Karl Rove, whose rivalry with Weaver dated back to their early careers in Texas--took all the steps necessary to seal the deal. At the direction of the White House, GOP campaign contracts stopped coming Weaver's way. In one widely reported instance, Rove allegedly prevented Weaver from joining Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions's reelection campaign. Things got so bad for Weaver that McCain told talk-show host Don Imus in March 2002, "John was made unwelcome in the Republican Party. He does have a right to make a living."

In early 2002, Weaver reregistered as a Democrat. And even that doesn't do justice to his alienation. Soon after crossing the aisle, he signed contracts with the Association of Trial Lawyers of America and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (dccc)--two organizations deeply committed to the defeat of Republican candidates. He joined the inner circle of consultants planning Dick Gephardt's presidential campaign. (Had he not developed cancer, he would have likely remained active in that campaign.) And, to almost any reporter who called, he articulated a stinging critique of the Bushies.

So, the fact that he agreed to sit down for coffee with Rove later this spring was, itself, a shocking turn of events. The results of their meeting are even harder to assimilate. Not only has Weaver helped arrange a series of BushMcCain appearances--including two days of joint campaigning planned for the middle of the Republican National Convention--but he has also become a primary liaison between the two camps.

This detente is, of course, a kick in the gut for McCain's Democratic admirers, many of whom hoped the senator's persistent criticism of the administration could become a weapon for John Kerry in his run against Bush--or that McCain might even be persuaded to join Kerry in a kind of national unity ticket. When the senator's advisers encounter such Democratic disappointment, they answer it with bemusement. "You forgot he was a Republican," says one, chuckling to himself. Indeed, McCain has strongly supported the war in Iraq and the hawkish thrust of Bush foreign policy. But, given that McCain had bucked his party's line on seemingly every important piece of domestic policy from tax cuts to health care to stem cells to global warming, it was an understandable lapse. What Democrats also forgot was that McCain is an ambitious, self-interested politician. His new relationship with Bush is simply a recalculation of that self-interest.