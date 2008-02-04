TNR Super Tuesday Primer

West Virginia may not be the most eagerly anticipated Super Tuesday state, but it promises to keep things interesting with one of the earliest and least predictable votes. The new GOP convention/primary format comes with a dizzying number of rules and makes it difficult to tell who is actually in the lead. Romney seems to have the most support, but 48 percent of delegates remain undecided, so the state is “still up for grabs” among the candidates, says Lynn Staton, associate chairman of the state Republican Party. As the Democrats won’t go to the polls until May, there hasn’t been any campaigning there as of yet.

Delegates: Republicans, 30 (18 chosen on February 5)

Format: The Republicans use a closed convention on February 5 that is winner-takes-all once a majority has been reached. West Virginia is slightly more complicated in that it will select nine additional delegates in May in a traditional primary, a vote which is independent of tomorrow’s convention. Three unpledged delegates are also sent to the national convention.