The Movie Review: 'Funny People'

How far can you push the foul-mouthed bromantic angle when you want to say something serious, too?

Is Judd Apatow the most committed moralist working in popular film today? If not, I’m not sure who would merit the title. Buried beneath the avalanche of fart, fat, and (most of all) penis jokes, Apatow is an adamant advocate of conventional social norms--and I mean that, incidentally, as a compliment. Pro-commitment, pro-marriage, and pro-parenthood, he makes the case not merely that love trumps sex but, more controversially, that it can be trumped in turn by deeper responsibilities.

While elements of these lessons can be found in virtually all the films he has produced or co-written over the course of his hegemonic conquest of American comedy, they are most explicit in the movies he has himself directed, The 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up, and, now, Funny People. Apatow’s new film is his most ambitious to date, and his most multi-layered. Though his two earlier comedies scratched at cultural itches with uncommon tenacity, their conceits were narrow enough to be summed up in the titles. Funny People, by contrast, wends its way through questions of loneliness and mortality, friendship and love, fidelity and deceit, choices made and opportunities missed. And, yes, it’s very funny, even for those who eventually tire of references to a particular zone of male anatomy.

The story takes place in the Hollywood microcosm of professional comedy--which is to say, Apatow’s natural habitat. Adam Sandler stars as George Simmons, a decidedly Sandleresque comic, whom we first meet making crank calls in home-movie footage Apatow fortuitously shot 20 years ago when he and Sandler were roommates trying to break into show business. The young comedian is a giddy clown, calling delis in the persona of an elderly Jewish woman to complain, “I ate your roast beef and I can’t stop going to the bathroom.” His delight in his own mischief is such that he can barely stop cracking himself up.

Flash to George in the present day, his face a mask. Now fortyish, he pads around the empty mansion made possible by his graduation from standup clubs to the well-compensated but soul-crushing business of churning out family comedies--Merman, in which he burbles aquatically; Re-Do, in which he reverts to physical infancy. Rich, isolated, and bereft of purpose, he has little to live for and, as he finds out during a visit to the doctor, little time left to live: He has a rare form of leukemia, and the experimental drug regimen his specialist prescribes is given a paltry eight percent chance of success.