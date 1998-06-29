Montenegro Diarist

I was in Niksic on my preelection tour of Montenegro, drinking slivovitz with the mother of the most famous son of this land when the telephone rang. My host picked it up. The caller, it appeared, wanted to speak with "Nada"-- the Serb version of the woman's name "Hope." "No, you've got the wrong number, " answered Madame Jovanka Karadzic without missing a beat; "There is no Hope here. I tell you: We have no hope in this household." She hung up and winked at me.

To my surprise and confusion, I instantly liked this 75-year-old woman, who is the mother of today's most notorious indicted war criminal. Madame K. said she would rather not talk with me about Radovan--who, having led Bosnian Serbs to mass killings of their Muslim brothers, is now a fugitive--because she cannot speak ill of her own son, and I probably would "not entirely agree" with her assessment of him.



I respected her wish, but, later, over coffee, she raised the topic herself, asking me if I had ever spoken with her boy. I had. And did I think that he behaved like a war criminal? I could not bring myself to inform the old woman that I thought her Radovan should be swinging from the gallows, so I mumbled something about how his vision of a Serb-run state did not take into account the well-being of other ethnic groups. I was glad none of my colleagues from the Sarajevo team of the International Crisis Group were there to see me--my reputation as the office loudmouth would have been shattered.

To cover my embarrassment, I changed the subject, asking my host about the nearby village of Petnica, where her son was born. In a biography--or rather hagiography--by Djuro Zagorac (Dr. Radovan Karadzic: The Fanatic of the Serb Idea, second edition, Belgrade, 1996), I had read that his actual birthplace " was not unlike the stable where Jesus Christ came to this world."