For Republicans, the race is equally mercurial: Rudy Giuliani’s steady showing, which hovered around 20-25 percent of GOP voters last year, had been shot to pieces in the weeks before his drop-out. Meanwhile, Mitt Romney, who was polling at 8 percent throughout the summer, is now backed by almost every other voter at a strong 43 percent. McCain has made a similar comeback, doubling his support in September to 24 points by late January.

Democratic In-State Fundraising (through third quarter): Barack Obama: $1,205,680; Hillary Clinton: $539,378

Republican In-State Fundraising (through third quarter): Mitt Romney: $579,488; John McCain: $312,089

Endorsements: Clinton has pulled down the support of Congresswoman Diana DeGette and State Representative Stephanie Takis., which could be key in winning over women voters. Ed Perlmutter, a freshman congressman, is returning the favor Obama extended in 2006, endorsing and campaigning for Obama in the state. Tom Downey, the Colorado State Director for the Gore/Lieberman campaign, has also jumped for Obama, and his knowledge of party dynamics may be crucial to turnout on February 5th.

On the GOP side, McCain has made few inroads with the party establishment. The Denver Post reports that unaffiliated or independent voters--among whom McCain is usually strong--are trending leftward and are more likely to caucus with Democrats this year. Romney, on the other hand, boasts several young state senators and representatives, including State Senator Josh Penry and State Representatives Cory Gardner, Larry Liston, Frank McNulty, and Rob Witwer, though their influence is localized. Romney also won the Denver Post endorsement (which chose Clinton for its Democratic pick).