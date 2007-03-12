Why we shouldn't ignore Ann Coulter

The intra-liberal squabbles over Ann Coulter are back. Coulter, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 2, 2007 (after being given a warm introduction by GOP presidential contender Mitt Romney) said, "I was going to have a few comments on the other Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, but it turns out you have to go into rehab if you use the word 'faggot.'" Her comment was greeted with laughter from the crowd.

When the blogosphere erupted in horror, high-minded liberal commentators argued that we'd all be smarter to ignore Coulter and her shenanigans than to dignify them with a response. This argument has played out before. At the 2006 CPAC, Coulter said, "I think our motto should be, post-9/11, 'Raghead talks tough, raghead faces consequences.'" Liberal columnist Eric Alterman has announced that he wants people to ignore Coulter. This year, in response to Coulter's remarks about Edwards, Alterman complained, "[T]his CPAC flap is really, really dumb. ...Coulter [wants] her name in the media and she got it." He advised liberals to "let Coulter rot in solitude." Kirsten Powers, one of Fox News' token liberal commentators, concurred on her blog: "I have long been an advocate of ignoring [Coulter], but nobody seems willing to take me up on that idea." And Ana Marie Cox, writing on Time's Swampland, said of Coulter, "I really only have one thought about her: That we should not think about her. ...[S]he, like any bully, will go away if you ignore her."

Of course they're right that Coulter is a publicity hound--more performance artist than public intellectual. And engaging her extremist policy stances, like her assertion (in her syndicated column) that "the government should be spying on all Arabs, engaging in torture as a televised spectator sport, dropping daisy cutters wantonly throughout the Middle East and sending liberals to Guantánamo," risks legitimizing them. But Alterman and others are wrong to pretend she doesn't exist. In fact, liberals should count their lucky stars that they have her, and they should publicize her every outrage--because, far more than it legitimizes her wacky notions, it advances the liberal cause.

Consider how it looks to moderate voters that a homophobic, anti-Arab zealot is so widely revered on the right. Her books sell hundreds of thousands of copies, she is praised by prominent Republicans, and she is welcomed at their events. When liberals highlight the bigoted or outlandish things she says, it is decidedly to their political advantage--reinforcing the queasiness that tolerant suburban swing voters feel about aligning with the right.