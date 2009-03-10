The TNR Roundtable Part 8: What Should Obama Do About Darfur?

It’s important to note as well that the ICC prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo, made a serious strategic error in charging Bashir individually, rather than as part of a “Joint Criminal Enterprise” (a legal concept that emerged into international law during the Balkan conflicts and prosecutions). Alex de Waal has tellingly made the same point at length and with a fuller account of modes of liability that Ocampo might have used in his case. Certainly genocide in Darfur has been a collaborative matter, which makes the indictment of only Bashir seem a distortion. The best account of the more comprehensive guilt on the part of the National Islamic Front/National Congress Party (NIF/NCP) regime was offered by Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its lengthy December 2005 report, “Entrenching Impunity: Government Responsibility for International Crimes in Darfur.” The report’s account of the hierarchical nature of Sudanese military and political power is highly authoritative, particularly the section entitled “The Sudanese Military: Implementing the Policy of Attacks on Civilians.” Equally authoritative is the HRW account of the hand-in-glove military cooperation between the Khartoum regime’s regular troops and its notorious Arab militia allies, the Janjaweed.

But the judges of the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber can consider the prosecutor’s application for an arrest warrant only as it is presented, a point stressed in the majority (two to one) opinion. The fact of a dissent in the assessment of the prosecutor’s application is notable, not only because of the small size of the Pre-Trial Chamber, but because the dissenting opinion of Judge Anita Usacka offers a powerfully persuasive critique of the majority decision on the question of genocide, in part by highlighting a number of texts speaking to the question of genocidal intent that were unaccountably omitted by the majority in its opinion. Perversely, Judges Akua Kuenyehia and Sylvia Steiner selected the least suggestive of the prosecutor’s witness statements.

In one telling example offered by Judge Usacka, a witness declares: “In April 2003, the President, Al-Bashir, went to AL FASHER and publicly gave orders to the military to eliminate the opposition and leave no survivors. . . . Having received orders from their chief, the military then went to African villages and left nothing behind. Together with the Janjaweed, they burned houses, killed small children and raped girls. They did not attack the opposition or rebels even though they knew where they were. These rebel bases were well-known to people in the area and the Government. They only attacked civilian villages which could not inflict damage to the military.”

A secret memorandum from within the regime, also noted by Usacka and corroborated in a book cited by the prosecutor as evidence, declares: “The [Ingaz] Revolution [of the National Islamic Front] has decided to bypass this [Fur, the largest non-Arab ethnic group in Darfur] tribe, [even though] it occupies a strategic place in dissemination the concepts of the Islamic Movement [the Ingaz Revolution of the National Islamic Front] to Western and Central Africa. It also occupies an area considered to be the Movement’s last line of defence in the event of its being cornered. . . . The Movement will not feel safe until this tribe [the Fur] is contained or exterminated and the Western front made secure. . . .”

There are numerous other examples cited by Judge Usacka, and yet others we may certainly consider. Alex de Waal and Julie Flint, in their book Darfur: A Short History of a Long War, relate one particularly telling example of the effect of the “Arab Gathering” on the thinking of Arab militia leader Musa Hilal, the most notorious of the Janjaweed. As leader of this supremacist organization, and a key member of the regime’s counter-insurgency effort (de Waal and Flint note that Hilal took “pride in being the government’s man”), his genocidal ambitions were unambiguous: “In August 2004. . .Hilal spelled out his objective in a directive from his headquarters in Misteriha, twenty-five miles south west of the garrison town of Kebkabiya: ‘Change the demography of Darfur and empty it of African tribes.’ The directive was addressed to no fewer than three intelligence services: the Intelligence and Security Department, Military Intelligence and National Security, and the ultra-secret ‘Constructive Security’ or Amn al Ijabi.” In the harsh land of Darfur, emptying places of human beings and destroying human beings are often synonymous, a fact that Usacka emphasizes.