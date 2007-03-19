Stop cowering and start taxing.

How quickly times change. Just a few months ago, universal health care was a perfunctory item on the Democratic wish list, more wistful than realistic. But, thanks to John Edwards, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Wal-Mart--yes, Wal-Mart--a debate over universal health care is suddenly underway. And, to the shock of reformers, they find themselves mulling a previously unimaginable question: Can universal health care actually pass?

Unfortunately, this is where the discussion gets tricky. You can plausibly blame the failure of the last great reform effort, President Clinton's, on any number of factors. But a key impediment, in retrospect, was the widely held perception that the very idea of universal coverage was something foreign and scary. It's "socialism," the critics warned--unaware that the president who probably came closest to signing universal health care legislation was that notorious left-wing symp, Richard Nixon. Alas, history neither deterred the right-wing message machine nor dented the public's wariness of big government. The critics prevailed, and, today, we're still stuck with a dysfunctional health care system.

This season's reformers have already cobbled together genuinely innovative proposals. Whether you're talking about Edwards's plan for an individual mandate or Senator Ron Wyden's idea of junking the employer-based health care system altogether, there are now more than a smattering of serious ideas on the table. But all the novel policy in the world won't make universal coverage happen if the reformers can't shatter the old tropes that conservatives used to destroy the Clinton plan--and will undoubtedly reapply in the next battle. It's time to get rid of those. And the place to start is with taxes.

And, yes, there must be new taxes. In any decent universal health care system, public spending on health care will grow, as taxpayers pick up the cost of insuring the uninsured or--as in a single-payer system--the cost of insuring every single American. This gives the opponents of universal coverage an opportunity to pounce. New taxes mean new financial hardship, they say. And, really, don't you pay enough in taxes already?