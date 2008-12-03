On November 15, President Bush will host a "Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy" at the National Building Museum in Washington, D. C. Great Britain's Gordon Brown, China's Hu Jintao, and Russia's Dmitri Medvedev are among the 20 heads of state who will attend what's being billed as "Bretton Woods II." But there's one world leader, a soon-to-be head of state, who will be sitting out the proceedings: Barack Obama plans to spend the weekend in Chicago.

Ever since winning the White House on November 4, Obama has kept a wary distance from the financial crisis that began in September. Although many expected him to name the key members of his administration's economic team, including the new Treasury secretary, in the immediate aftermath of his election, transition officials have now indicated that no cabinet appointments will likely be made before Thanksgiving. Next week, when Congress reconvenes and Democrats attempt to pass emergency legislation to help the ailing auto industry, Obama won't be there, having announced that he'll be resigning his seat just before the lame-duck session begins. And then there's the aforementioned global financial summit, to which Obama will merely send envoys Madeleine Albright and Jim Leach, neither of whom is expected to play any substantial role in his administration.

To be sure, Obama has good reasons--both constitutional and political--for keeping this distance. As Obama and his aides have been saying since the moment he became president-elect, there's "only one president at a time." Having been attacked for being presumptuous during the campaign, Obama now seems loath to exceed the limited authority he has at the moment. What's more, without any official power at his disposal, it would be risky for Obama to take positions on matters over which he has no real control. As almost every president-elect soon learns, the thrill of an electoral victory almost immediately gives way to the tedium of a transition that, for all its hustle and bustle, often seems as if it was devised by some bureaucratic Beckett.

But this, of course, is no ordinary transition--and Obama must not treat it like one. The cautionary lesson here comes from the Herbert Hoover-Franklin Delano Roosevelt transition of 1932-1933, during which neither man acted with any real decisiveness on economic matters and what looked like the beginnings of an economic recovery instead became the single worst stretch of the Great Depression. Hoover, mindful that the voters had rejected him and believing that the mandate for any action rested with Roosevelt, was reluctant to implement any policies without FDR's endorsement. Meanwhile, Roosevelt, not wanting to squander any of his political capital on the policies of the man he'd just defeated, refused Hoover's entreaties. "It's not my baby," FDR said of the economic crisis. By the time Hoover left the White House and FDR was sworn in as the thirty-second president on March 4--the last time a president would be sworn in after January 20--hundreds of banks had failed and unemployment had skyrocketed. The baby FDR inherited was in much worse shape than it was when he was elected.