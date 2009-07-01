The Health Care Lobbies: A Field Guide

Insurers

The big national insurers that cater to large businesses can survive, and even thrive, in a reformed health care system. What regulation will cost them in profits, they can make up in volume. But those insurers that focus on individuals and small businesses could be in trouble, since they make most of their money by picking and choosing the healthiest enrollees. Reform would prohibit their basic business practices. Meanwhile, both groups are dead set against a public insurance option. Is there a way to finesse these concerns--and bring the insurers on board? Or should reformers tell them to stick it? It all comes down to the votes. One discouraging sign for the insurers: Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson has indicated he won't filibuster a public plan. Maybe those donations to his campaign weren't so well spent after all.

Employers

Reform would give employers more predictability--and, over time, it should at least soften the blow of health care costs. But the big employers are loath to give up control over what their employees get. And small employers fear they'll be required to pay for benefits, without sufficient subsidies or exemptions. These differences can be negotiated, but not easily. A lot will depend on the willingness of progressive-minded CEOs to break with their colleagues and step out in front of the reform effort. Watch for names like Steve Burd of Safeway, Carl Camden of Kelly Services, Howard Schultz of Starbucks. And don't be surprised if somebody from Wal-Mart has something to say, too. Lately even the bete noire of liberals has been feeling the squeeze of rising health care costs.