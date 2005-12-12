Harold Pinter's vile Nobel speech.

When Harold Pinter, one of Great Britain's most distinguished playwrights, accepted his 2005 Nobel Prize for Literature last week, he unleashed a biting critique of the United States and its foreign policy. It was hardly the first time a Nobel Laureate had delivered a politically charged speech. The Nobel Lecture, the annual address given by the winner of the literary prize, has over the years touched on political traumas ranging from the Korean War to the membership rules of the United Nations. Among the laureates have been some of the most eloquent activists and politicians of the twentieth century. Winston Churchill, Albert Camus, and Alexander Solzhenitsyn have all been honored, and each spoke--or sent a representative to speak for them--before the Swedish Academy about the state of world affairs.

Titling his lecture "Art, Truth %amp% Politics," Pinter spent nearly all of his 45-minute speech enumerating "U.S. crimes" of the past 50 years that "have only been superficially recorded." Employing exacting detail and anecdote, he discussed America's support for the Contras in Nicaragua, its approval of "every right wing military dictatorship in the world after the end of the Second World War," and its occupation of Iraq. "The crimes of the United States," he declared, "have been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless." That Pinter larded his address with such extreme accusations surprised very few; he is a vociferous and long-time critic of America. But it wasn't only Pinter's politics that were repellent. Pinter may be more ideologically extreme than his predecessors, but his speech also differed from previous Nobel Lectures in another key respect: The best Nobel laureates have offered hopeful, articulate commentaries on world affairs; Pinter's speech was cynical and ineloquent.

It was an American writer who set the standard for the politically incisive Nobel Lecture. In 1950, William Faulkner stood in Stockholm's City Hall and read out four brief paragraphs. There was no mention of the arms race, of communism's slow creep, of mutually assured destruction; and yet there was the cold war, lingering behind Faulkner's words like a palimpsest. He said:

Our tragedy today is a general and universal physical fear so long sustained by now that we can even bear it. There are no longer problems of the spirit. There is only the question: When will I be blown up?

Faulkner proceeded to exhort young writers to remember "the human heart in conflict" and to take that as the subject of their work. Working towards his conclusion, he broadened his pleas. "I believe," he intoned, "that man will not merely endure: He will prevail." It was hardly a harangue against the Soviet Union, but the message was clear: Liberal humanism would one day triumph.