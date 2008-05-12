Broken Promises

Bush's shameful record on combating human rights abuses in China.

As a candidate in 2000, George W. Bush didn't offer too many opinions on foreign policy. He could not name the leader of Pakistan , and his entire global experience consisted of a few trips south of the border and to Europe and Israel . But Bush did make one thing clear: On his watch, a new administration would take a far tougher stance toward China . While the Clinton administration had welcomed China into the global trading community and treated Beijing like a partner--most importantly, pushing for permanent normal trade relations with the People's Republic--Bush promised to treat China like a "strategic competitor," a nation to be contained like the former Soviet Union, rather than engaged.



Well, that hasn’t exactly happened. Despite the Department of Defense’s continuing concerns about China ’s military buildup, the White House has backpedaled, leaving its China policy exactly the opposite of what Bush had promised. And nowhere is his retreat more obvious than on human rights, an issue Bush claims is the centerpiece of his presidency.

At first, the White House seemed willing to live up to its promises. It said that it would do “whatever it takes” to defend Taiwan, which China has intimidated for years--whether that meant supporting the beleaguered democracy’s right to stockpile missiles across the Taiwan Strait or to join global institutions like the United Nations and the World Health Organization. And on his first visit to China as president, in 2002, Bush gave a speech to Chinese students emphasizing his commitment to political and religious justice. “Freedom of religion is not something to be feared, it’s to be welcomed,” Bush declared. It was a brave thing to say under the circumstances.

