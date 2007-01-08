As I noted last fall, several factors have led to Moscow's growing resource nationalism. The rising price of oil, which has more than tripled in value since 1999, fills Russia's coffers with cash. Skyrocketing demand, partly due to the emergence of China and India, and the absence of new discoveries of oil and gas, have made Russia's gas deposits, the largest in the world, even more valuable. President Vladimir Putin clearly views energy as a weapon Russia can use to claw its way back to global power, and Putin's recentralization of political control in the Kremlin, which has proven popular with the Russian public, has given him the leverage to crush private oil and gas companies. He followed through, destroying private firm Yukos and tossing its head, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, into a Siberian jail, and then retaking other private companies.

Still, until recently, the Russian government seemed wary of dramatically flexing its petroleum muscles outside its borders or with foreign firms. Perhaps it feared it would alienate foreign investment needed to upgrade its oil and gas infrastructure. Perhaps it did not want to ruin its chances to get into the World Trade Organization (WTO), vital to boosting Russian trade. But the Bush administration now backs Russia's entry into the WTO, decreasing Washington's leverage over the Kremlin, and Moscow has begun to wield its petroleum weapon more openly. "Russia since last year has been enjoying some feeling of euphoria, that feeling that we have so much money, so many resources that we can do what we want," Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the journal Russia in Global Affairs, told The International Herald Tribune.

Indeed, in recent months Moscow has directly threatened foreign oil companies. It has refused to let foreigners acquire a stake in Shtokman, a large northern gas field, and it has declined to let other companies access Russian pipelines. It recently forced Royal Dutch Shell to give up its stake in an exploration project on the eastern island of Sakhalin, the largest single foreign investment in Russia. Shell sold its share to its Russian partner for a below-market price. Perhaps because the West needs Russian oil and gas, Moscow's financial markets barely budged after this appropriation of the Sakhalin project.

At the same time, Moscow has proven increasingly willing to shut off the tap to customers, possibly for political reasons. It previewed this strategy last January, when it briefly stopped supplying pro-Western Ukraine, which has tense relations with Putin's government. Russia has more recently threatened to do the same to Georgia, another pro-Western neighbor dependent on Russian gas. State-controlled gas giant Gazprom also has demanded that Belarus pay four times as much as it has in the past for gas--perhaps because Belarus's leader also has a disintegrating relationship with Putin.

Europe must pay attention. Gazprom now dominates much of the European market, a chilling realization as Russia becomes more and more authoritarian and less and less predictable. As Vladimir Milov of the Institute of Energy Policy told The Economist, Russian state control [of gas] can also mean "irrational behavior and decisions." (State control hurts average Russians, too, who do not benefit from outside investment: The Energy Information Administration noted that "Russia's natural gas sector has been stunted primarily due to aging fields, state regulation, Gazprom's monopolistic control over the industry, and insufficient export pipelines.")