Another woman responded loudly, 'At least he’s not a warmonger!'"



Anti-Obama Animal Cruelty

"A dead bear was found dumped this morning on the Western Carolina University campus, draped with a pair of Obama campaign signs, university police said.

Maintenance workers reported about 7:45 a.m. finding a 75-pound bear cub dumped at the roundabout near the Catamount statute at the entrance to campus, said Tom Johnson, chief of university police.

"'It looked like it had been shot in the head as best we can tell. A couple of Obama campaign signs had been stapled together and stuck over its head,' Johnson said."

Bonus ugliness!: Early Obama voters in the state get heckled....

Obama Sign Replaced With Confederate Flag

Location: Chesterfield, Virginia

Date: 10/21/08



In the Richmond-area town of Chesterfield, an Obama yard sign was torn down and replaced with a Confederate flag. (Says the amazingly gracious homeowner: "I feel like this is somebody with a lot of hatred in their heart... It's our job to help the guy try to do better in life.")

Meanwhile, an update on the dead bear covered with Obama signs in North Carolina: A local businessman is offering a reward, though not for the reasons you might expect:



"Linn Beachem, owner of Beachem Carpet & Tile Care, said his $500 reward is not about the potential political message behind the incident. Instead, he is motivated by the act of someone killing and them dumping a bear on campus.

"'I don’t want to make it about politics,' he said this morning. 'It is just a despicable act.'"

Local GOP Official: Obama A Muslim Socialist

You may have seen that the head of a New Mexico GOP women’s group sent a letter to a local newspaper this week calling Obama a “Muslim socialist” and saying that “Muslims are our enemies.” When the letter generated an outcry among Democrats and Muslims, the letter's author, Marcia Stirman, told the AP: “I don't trust them at all. They've sworn across the world that they are our enemies. Why we're trying to elect one is beside me."

Today, another letter-writer responds to Stirman in the same newspaper, writing: “I don't really know about Obama being a Muslim but I do believe he is a socialist.” He goes on to insist that Christians cannot vote for the Democratic nominee.



McCain Supporter (Allegedly) Mugged



Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Date: 10/23/08



Even Michelle Malkin is skeptical about the alleged act of anti-McCain brutality in Pennsylvania that Drudge is pushing like crazy.

She's right: That backwards 'B' is pretty hard to explain.

It's worth noting that even if true, this sounds like a standard robbery with an insane, politically-related act tacked on after the assailant noticed a McCain bumper sticker. Even in the victim's telling, the original assault was not about politics.

Reasonable caveats from Ed Morrissey (who is also a little dubious):

"Not too many young women would scar their faces just to create a political hoax. As for the reversed/upside-down B.... [i]t could have gotten reversed on the computer, or the attacker may have had her on the ground with her head upside-down in relation to his."



Clearly something terrible happened here, but I'd be happy to say nothing about it because it has no real relevance to the campaign--except that it's clear some people, notably Drudge, are determined to make it an issue in a critical swing state where race is probably a factor. (Yes, her attacker was allegedly African-American, which I assume is supposed to give it special resonance in certain quarters that John Murtha can tell you about.)

Support for GOP Chair Who Calls Obama "Muslim Socialist"



Location: Alamagordo, New Mexico

Date: 10/24/08



It hardly seemed possible, but the anti-Obama letter-writing fracas in New Mexico that Seyward wrote about yesterday gets even more tragicomic:

"Liberals can say whatever they please and a conservative speaks her mind and all hell breaks loose. What a double standard! How any sane person can vote for Obama is baffling. He refuses to wear a flag pin and salute the flag."

GOP Flyers: Obama's trust in "Ahla"



Location: Nixa, MO

Date: 10/24/08



"NIXA, Mo. — A Republican official in a southern Missouri county says a flyer showing a picture of Barack Obama and the phrase, 'In Ahla We Trust' has been removed from party headquarters.

The flyer that was available at the Christian County Republican office Thursday asserts that Obama is a Muslim, a false claim that has followed the Democratic senator during his presidential campaign. Obama is a Christian.