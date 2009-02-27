The Movie Review: ‘Two Lovers’

A welcome reminder that drama doesn’t always have to be showy.

Writer-director James Gray’s Two Lovers opens with an attempted suicide, though one in which the emphasis should probably be placed on the first word of the phrase. Leonard Kraditor (an unbearded, relatively coherent Joaquin Phoenix) walks onto a Brighton Beach jetty at dusk, drops the dry-cleaning bag in his hand, and steps heavily into the Atlantic Ocean. But after a few moments of passive surrender to the depths, his autonomic nervous system kicks in--would that it had done this during that Letterman appearance--and he kicks back to the surface, where he’s pulled from the water by passersby.

The dripping Leonard slopes along home to his parents’ apartment, where his Jewish-immigrant mother (Isabella Rossellini) expresses concern--this hasn’t been his first go at self-annihilation. But Leonard reassures her vaguely: He fell in, he says, and “it’s not going to happen again. I’m fine.” Company is coming over, a somewhat wealthier Jewish couple who are buying the family’s dry-cleaning store to add to their small chain. They are bringing their daughter, too, the beautiful Sandra (Vinessa Shaw), and it soon becomes clear that all concerned would be pleased if she and Leonard hit it off romantically. They do, to a point, with Leonard taking Sandra to his chaotic bedroom to show her the black-and-white photos of storefronts that he shoots as a hobby. When she asks why he doesn’t photograph people, he replies defensively, “People look at them. They don’t have to be in them, too.”

The next day, Leonard meets Michelle (Gwyneth Paltrow), a newly arrived tenant in the building, and he allows her to take brief refuge in his folks’ place from an angry relative. Her apartment, it turns out, is across the courtyard from his, visible from his bedroom. That night, he stares at her windows, his gaze a thread of longing hung across the empty space.

Its elements set in place, the film proceeds leisurely. Sandra pines for Leonard, who returns her affections intermittently. Leonard pines for Michelle, but she desires him as a friend, a brother, someone to offer advice on her relationship with Ronald (Elias Koteas), a married attorney in the city with whom she’s been having an affair: Does he really love her? Will he leave his family? Like Leonard, whose trial suicides were the result of a broken-off engagement, Michelle has her own hidden damages. Over dinner, Ronald the attorney asks Leonard to keep an eye out for signs that she might be “using” again.