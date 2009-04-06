Allergic Reaction

One largely unheralded change is that health care reformers have made peace with each other. In the past, groups advocating competing proposals were more interested in establishing their dominance than in passing a bill.

"People who advocated health coverage for all Americans wanted it their way, and the second choice was nothing," Waxman told me. This time, he said, reformers want to get to universal coverage by whatever route is open.

Indeed, all reformers are focused on the same set of ideas, a mixture of subsidies for those who can't afford insurance, reform of insurance markets so sick people can't be denied coverage, and serious efforts at cost containment and efficiency.

Ultimately (though not all the players will say so now) the plan will include a mandate requiring all Americans to buy insurance, quelling opposition from the insurance companies. They hope that having a bigger market will compensate them for whatever they might lose from regulatory changes.

In any event, business groups committed to reform will check the power of their colleagues in the insurance industry, and the pharmaceutical companies are willing to cut a deal because they know the current health care gravy train is destined to grind to a halt.

And those with coverage will be able to keep what they have and may profit from improvements in cost and quality. This time, said one influential House staffer, advocates of reform are paying far closer attention than they did 15 years ago to the views of Americans who already have insurance.

Of course, many obstacles remain. Most Democrats think that one of the options consumers should have is a government-run insurance program, but many Republicans see that as a pathway to "socialized medicine." Yet the momentum for reform is such that compromises around the public plan are already proliferating.

True, Congress will have to pay for it. But a little-noticed provision in the Senate budget resolution assumes that health care reform will cost money upfront but could produce savings later. It would give the government a decade to get costs and expenditures in line, opening some fiscal space for a deal.

Oh, yes, and there happens to be a rather popular person in the White House passionately committed to the cause--so dedicated, in fact, that he is perfectly willing to let Congress write the bill. When the Clintons created their own plan, it arrived on Capitol Hill as an orphan. Obama's will have many parents.

The president has invested too much in health care reform to lose this fight. So he won't.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

