Larry Tribe's hopeless quest.

When Joe Biden, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, began interrogating Clarence Thomas last week, he arrived with ammunition provided by the leading liberal lights of legal scholarship: Walter Dellinger of Duke, Paul Gewirtz of Yale, Cass Sunstein of Chicago, and First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams, among others. But according to those involved, the ?minence grise at the Judiciary Committee was Laurence H. Tribe, Tyler Professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard. Tribe, who has advised Biden, Edward Kennedy, and other senators and their staffs on past nominations, helped prep the senators for an aggressive inquiry into Thomas's views on natural law. In the unlikely event that the Judiciary Democrats decide to oppose the nomination, arguments developed in consultation with Tribe will form the basis of their opposition.

Tribe, who at 49 can no longer be called the wunderkind of the Harvard law faculty, is no stranger to the process of advise and consent. The author of many volumes, including a widely used textbook on constitutional law, Tribe came to wide national prominence in the Robert Bork confirmation hearings in 1987. In private, Tribe served as chief coach to Biden, traveling to the senator's home in Wilmington, Delaware, to stand in for Bork in an all-day mock hearing, videotaped by Biden presidential campaign operatives. According to several accounts, Tribe played Bork better than the nominee himself. In public. Tribe served as the lead witness against the nomination, testifying for nearly three hours. Documenting nearly every instance in which Bork had backtracked from his previously stated positions, Tribe argued that the nominee was not just "outside the mainstream" on issues such as the right to privacy, free speech, and civil rights, but inconsistent as well. The professor devastatingly called Bork's "recasting" of his views "illusory" and a "confirmation conversion."

When Thomas was nominated, Tribe seemed to hanker for a return to the role he played in the Bork affair. Only the basis of his opposition was in doubt. Tribe's first reaction-was that liberals would focus on Thomas's criticism of the Warren Court for "inventing new constitutional rights," as he told CNN on July 1. On further consideration, Tribe decided to argue from the traditionally conservative position of judicial restraint that Thomas was a potential activist who might invent new constitutional rights that would appeal to conservatives, such as a right to life for the unborn. In a July 15 New York Times op-ed piece, Tribe argued that natural law reasoning of the type Thomas employed in his writings was "troubling" because it has been used historically to "justify moralistic intrusions on personal choice." Going on to cite Thomas as the first nominee in fifty years to use natural law as a guide to the Constitution, Tribe ended with the claim that such views threatened "the fate of self-government in the U.S."

Tribe's article was itself something of a confirmation conversion. His own textbook cites Justice John Paul Stevens and retired Justice William Brennan as invoking natural rights to explain the reach of the liberty clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Worse, this anti-natural law position seems to contradict the core of Tribe's jurisprudence, which is to elaborate rights not explicitly spelled out in the Constitution. Moreover, it makes a mockery of Tribe's own opposition to Bork, which rested in part on Bork's original intent literalism, which Tribe asserted was based on the bad idea that the people did not retain natural rights beyond those specifically mentioned in the Bill of Rights. Michael McConnell, a law professor at Chicago, pointed out in a rejoinder in the Times that Tribe had attacked Bork for not recognizing that the purpose of the Bill of Rights was "to preserve natural rights." McConnell is not the only one to find Tribe's Thomas-induced argument against natural law hypocritical. In the words of Robert F. Nagel, a law professor at the University of Colorado, "Tribe has always teetered on the brink of seeming to be politically opportunistic. This time he crossed it."